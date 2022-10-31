ESU football

The Hornets are ranked ninth in Super Region 3 and 23rd in the nation this week.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

In the first official NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings, Emporia State comes in at No. 9.

The Hornets are one of nine teams in Super Region 3 with at least seven wins. Their Performance Indicator, which is determined by assigning points to game results based on the location and opponent's winning percentage, is 24.889 and tied for eighth in the region.

