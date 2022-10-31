In the first official NCAA Division II Super Region 3 rankings, Emporia State comes in at No. 9.
The Hornets are one of nine teams in Super Region 3 with at least seven wins. Their Performance Indicator, which is determined by assigning points to game results based on the location and opponent's winning percentage, is 24.889 and tied for eighth in the region.
The top seven teams in the region at the end of the regular season qualify for the NCAA Division II Playoffs.
HORNETS IN NATIONAL RANKINGS
Emporia State made its season debut in the American Football Coaches Association National Poll at No. 23 this week.
The Hornets are one of three MIAA teams in this week's national rankings. Ten teams from Super Region 3 are in the national Top 25 with two more receiving votes.
The AFCA poll does not have any bearing on the regional rankings or selection for the NCAA Playoffs.
A full list of rankings can be found here.
Emporia State travels to Lincoln on Saturday, Nov. 5 before wrapping up the regular season against Northwest Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 12 on Jones Field at Welch Stadium.
