Emporia High bowlers Olivia Boettcher and Darby Hauff qualified for state Tuesday afternoon at the Emporia Regional held at Flint Hills Lanes.
Boettcher finished seventh overall with a score of 564 and Hauff was 11th with a 535. While the Spartan girls team did not qualify for state, Boettcher and Hauff punched their tickets by finishing among the top six bowlers whose teams did not earn a state berth.
They will compete at the 5-1A state bowling tournament at Northrock Lanes in Wichita on March 4.
The Emporia girls team finished fifth with a score of 2,647 but only the top three teams qualified for state.
Brittany Mohling was 20th with a 510, Danika Williams was 31st at 454, Faith Welborn was 32nd at 453 and Aneesa Jones was 52nd at 390.
The Spartan boys placed sixth at 3,188, bringing an end to their season.
Chase Swift was the top finisher for Emporia, finishing 15 individually at 643. Josh Lawrence was 23rd at 597, Morgan Liggett was 30th at 586, Khalil Sanchez placed 33rd at 577, Owen Ruge was 42nd at 559 and Colton Swift was 51st at 537.
The Spartan boys and girls both placed second at their final regular-season tune-up tournament Monday.
Seaman swept the boys and the girls tournaments, with the Viking boys rolling up 2,762 pins compared to Emporia’s 2,587 and the Viking girls scoring 2,517 compared to Emporia’s 2,157.
The Spartan boys were led by Owen Ruge, who finished in fourth place with a score of 650. Colton Swift was sixth at 634, Chase Swift was eighth at 622, Josh Lawrence was 12th at 591, Khalil Sanchez was 14th at 554 and Morgan Liggett was 17th at 518.
Brittany Mohling had the top finish for the Emporia girls, bowling a 596 to finish third individually. Olivia Boettcher was sixth at 55, Darby Hauff was 10th at 498 Danika Williams was 11th at 474 and Faith Welborn was 16th at 422.
