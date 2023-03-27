Dynamic Discs announced last week that longtime company events director, and current president, Doug Bjerkaas, will be leaving the iconic golf disc manufacturer.
Bjerkaas starts a director-level position with the Professional Disc Golf Association on April 1.
“First and foremost, there never would have been an opportunity to work for the PDGA at the highest level, overseeing the most important events in the sport, had I not spent the last seven plus years here at Emporia, Bjerkaas said, “I’ve known Jeremy (Rusco, founder of Dynamic Discs) for a while.”
Bjerkaas’ tenure with the company started in 2015 as a part-time events coordinator, climbing the ladder to president. His contributions to Emporia and disc golf while at Dynamic Discs, have left a significant mark.
“Doug has been an essential driving force behind the Dynamic Discs’ events in Emporia and has so much to be proud of,” said Rusco in an email sent to the Gazette. “He was responsible for making sure that Dynamic Discs and the City of Emporia were able to attract and host so many successful events.”
Under Bjerkaas’ direction, the disc maker developed the Glass Blown Open into the premier global disc golf event for several years. He also served as the tournament director for two PDGA Professional World Championships and three junior world championships.
“The Emporia community has rallied behind these events and should be proud of what we have accomplished under Doug’s leadership,” Rusco said.
Bjerkaas is well aware of the impact and importance these events have had on the sport and the region.
“I don’t think there’s another place on the planet where someone would have had the opportunity to host five different world championships in a seven-year stretch,” he said. “There are communities that are lucky if they get to host one world championship in a decade. And the PDGA has always put so much faith in what we can do here in Emporia for disc golf.”
Bjerkaas said his experience at Dynamic Discs opened the door for his new position at the sport’s Georgia-based governing body.
“And had everything not happened at Dynamic Discs the way it has over the last 18 years when Jeremy first started the company, I wouldn’t have this opportunity,” he said. “So I will forever be grateful to Dynamic Discs, to the city of Emporia, to all the volunteers that have helped with events, all of the businesses in town that have partnered with us on our big events.”
The Colorado native cherished his time in Emporia and might even stay in the area. The position is remote. Bjerkaas and his wife are still deciding where they will live. But wherever the couple chooses to reside, his position at the PDGA could benefit Emporia. He’ll be involved in the planning of major events.
“I will actually become part of that process of determining where future major events are at,” he said. “And we’ve already got a head start.”
Emporia is slated to host the PDGA Age-Protected World Championships in 2024, the 2025 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships in 2025, and the PDGA Amateur Disc Golf World Championships or junior worlds again in 2026.
“So the deck is already set for ’24, ’25 and ’26,” Bjerkaas said. “But as we look even past that, I don’t see any reason why Emporia would not continue hosting major, major disc-golf events because of all those things I was talking about earlier. Just the collaboration, the partnerships, the courses, the people, this company, Dynamic Discs. Even under the new ownership model.”
Rusco said successful event coordination wasn’t Bjerkaas’ only achievement. He also played a role in the growth of Dynamic Discs.
“Doug’s leadership as president of Dynamic Discs has allowed the company to grow and be positioned for long-term success,” Rusco said. “Before the pandemic, Dynamic had roughly 40 employees and in just a few short years, expanded to 75 employees under Doug’s direction.”
A new person — an internal hire — has already been selected for Bjerkaas’ position. Rusco added that Bjerkaas expertly mentored his successor during the past several years.
“Thankfully, Doug has provided great leadership and mentorship to grow and develop his replacement over the last several years,” Rusco said. “Dynamic Discs and the City of Emporia are very fortunate to have Jackie Morris carry the torch forward to ensure that we continue to host these important disc golf events in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.