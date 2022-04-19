Lyon County Area Transportation has its new wraps for spring. But someone has to pay for them.
That someone ultimately is the County Commission, which will discuss a more expensive bill for the new LCAT bus design at its Thursday morning meeting.
Commissioners voted in late January to accept a bid from Mountain Commercial Graphics of $9,301 for the wraps.
But the agenda for Thursday's meeting indicates the cost has been revised upward almost fourfold, to $36,188.04. The reason for the increase is not clear.
“Matching funds from the state,” the agenda says, will come to the rescue of the county budget. The state will cover $26,512 of the cost. That means the final cost to the county would be $9,676.04.
The commission will vote Thursday on revoking the January invoice and approving a new one with the Houston-based company.
Thursday's meeting also will include an update on Lyon County Community Corrections from Steve Willis.
