If you bought baking chips at Walmart to prepare holiday cookies, there's a potentially dangerous peppermint twist.
The Food and Drug Administration reports Lily's Sweets is recalling pouches of Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips because they contain soy lecithin. That ingredient could cause problems for people allergic to soy products.
The sugar-free chips were sold in seven-ounce bags at Walmart stores nationwide. No illnesses or injuries have been reported from them so far.
Refunds are available by filling out a form at the Lily's website. People with questions about the recall should call the Lily's consumer contact line at 877-587-0557.
