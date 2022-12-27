Ice on Antler Ridge

What one reader calls "the Antler Ridge Glacier" was three inches high and a football field long in one west Emporia neighborhood Monday afternoon. It forms when standing water freezes.

 Courtesy Malinda Wells

By the end of Tuesday, it may finally be safe to stop dripping your faucets.

Temperatures in the Emporia area are expected to rise well above freezing. A 40-degree forecast high would be the warmest in eight days.

