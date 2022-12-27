By the end of Tuesday, it may finally be safe to stop dripping your faucets.
Temperatures in the Emporia area are expected to rise well above freezing. A 40-degree forecast high would be the warmest in eight days.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Generally clear skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 33F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Generally clear skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 33F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 11:21 pm
By the end of Tuesday, it may finally be safe to stop dripping your faucets.
Temperatures in the Emporia area are expected to rise well above freezing. A 40-degree forecast high would be the warmest in eight days.
The temperature hit 35 degrees Monday for the second day in a row. But it happened in the middle of the night and didn't last long, dropping back below freezing by sunrise.
Tuesday night's low should be 31, ending several nights of temperatures in the single digits or below.
The days should become milder, with forecast highs of 49 or higher Wednesday through Sunday.
But the National Weather Service advises strong winds are possible in the Flint Hills Wednesday, especially east of the Kansas Turnpike. Sustained winds of 30 miles per hour could gust as high as 45.
Emporia Municipal Airport reported a trace of precipitation Monday. The December total stands at 0.92 inches, about a quarter-inch below normal.
For football travelers, Memphis should have a fair sky and low 50s for the Liberty Bowl Wednesday evening. New Orleans will have a chance for showers and temperatures in the 60s on the morning of Saturday's Sugar Bowl.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.