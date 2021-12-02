To borrow from an Oscar-winning song of the 1940s: The calendar may say meteorological winter, but it might as well be spring.
Record highs could fall Thursday across much of Kansas and Nebraska. The forecast high for Emporia is 80 degrees, which would crush the December 2 record of 72 degrees set in 2001.
The last time Emporia Municipal Airport had an 80-degree day was Sunday, October 10.
But dreams of the Texas gulf coast won't last long. Temperatures should cool over the weekend, from a high of 69 Friday to 55 on Saturday and a low of 28 Monday morning.
The next chance of precipitation comes Tuesday night. The National Weather Service advises it could be rain or snow. But the odds of moisture are small, at 20 percent. And slim chances of snow in November forecasts never materialized.
