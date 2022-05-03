The other day Andrew (Houchins, my sweetheart) made an interesting dip for a social occasion. I think you will like it, too.
We happened to have a large quantity of roasted red peppers. I needed just a few for some pimiento cheese and the choices at the store were feast or famine, at a price. It made more sense to get the 28-ounce can from Italy rather than the 4-ounce glass jar or $5 of fresh red bells to roast and peel.
My pimiento cheese turned out great and fed a solid ten people, but I only used about eight ounces of the peppers. So, I admonished Andy: “We must use these before they spoil. We can make pizza, Mediterranean torte, make sandwiches with spinach and mozzarella, but I will not have spoiled red peppers on my conscience!”
We did have some on pizza, and quite a few on various sandwiches, but there was still at least 12 ounces of roasted red peppers left. Thank goodness we had a social occasion to attend, casual hors d’oeuvres-style.
My sweetheart found the way.
Andy said, “I had just watched an episode of ‘No Reservations’ and Anthony Bourdain was in the middle east, talking about a red pepper dip. We had that big can of roasted red peppers, so I searched for roasted red pepper recipes and came across this one.”
Ajvar is a centuries-old Balkan dish. The name comes from the Turkish word havyar (caviar) and is pronounced “EYEvahr”.
Sweet red peppers tended to ripen in the fall or late fall, and therefore could last into the winter as an ingredient in all kinds of things or as a stand-alone sauce, dip, relish or spread.
Ajvar is a combination of red peppers, eggplant and seasonings and made sweet (slatko) or spicy (lutjo). The traditional texture is a little bumpy from milling the ingredients (hence “caviar”), instead of smooth from using the food processor, but both techniques achieve the same flavor.
Accord to philosokitchen.com, variations include:
Liutenica: enriched with fresh tomatoes and parsley.
Pindjur: in this case, extra eggplant and a bit of tomato sauce.
Melitzano: prepared with green peppers, eggplants, and mustard.
Ajar is often spread on bread as a snack, or as a condiment for an open-faced sandwich. It can be served alongside charcuterie, cheese or crudité or used as a sauce for pasta, meatballs, sausages and so forth.
Andy made a dip and I sliced strips of flatbread to spread it on. Roasting the peppers and eggplant impart a richness and earthiness to the flavor, while the garlic adds pungency. The quantity of garlic is up to you; just remember it doesn’t become weaker as the dish matures.
Let’s get cooking!
AjVar
(Balkan Bell Pepper Dip)
1 1/2 pounds red bell peppers (about 4 medium peppers)
1 Medium Eggplant (about 3/4 of a pound)
1/3 cup olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons white vinegar
Salt (start with 1/2 teaspoon and add more later if needed)
Pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 475 degrees or alternatively you can use a grill for that. Place red bell peppers and eggplant on a baking sheet and roast for about 30 minutes, turning occasionally, or until peppers are well blackened.
Remove from the oven and add to a bowl. Cover and let steam 10 - 15 minutes until cool enough to handle. Peel, seed and core peppers. Cut the eggplant in half and scoop out the flesh (discard the skin).
Choices: pass the peppers and eggplant through a food mill, finely dice them and mix together, or put them in a food processor.
If you mill or dice the flesh, whisk together the garlic, olive oil and vinegar is a small bowl, then whisk that into the vegetables, add salt and pepper, then adjust seasoning to taste.
If you choose the food processor — no shame, no blame — add all the remaining ingredients, pulse until smooth, and adjust seasoning.
Now, you can serve this as-is, but for a more developed experience or to prepare some for canning, transfer everything to a saucepan and simmer over very low heat for 20 - 30 minutes, or until thickened, stirring frequently.
Remove from heat, taste it, and add more salt and pepper if needed. It can be stored for up to two weeks in an airtight container in the refrigerator or preserved by canning.
