Lyon and Chase counties may be jumping into a new congressional district, if a Republican-backed redistricting proposal passes this year.
State Rep. Chris Park, a Republican from Overland Park, introduced a congressional map that would slice Wyandotte County in half from east to west and place it in Rep. Jake LaTurner’s 2nd district.
The plan would also move Lawrence, home to the main University of Kansas into the sprawling and largely rural 1st district covering western and central Kansas. The city is known for its liberal politics, while former President Donald Trump carried many western Kansas counties with more than 80% of the vote in 2020.
Locally, the move would place Lyon, Chase, Morris and Wabaunsee counties in the 2nd district — moving them out of the Big 1st. Osage and Coffey counties would also remain in the 2nd district and Greenwood County would remain the 4th district.
The debate in Kansas comes with Republicans hoping to regain a U.S. House majority in this year’s mid-term elections. Democrats fear that new political boundaries will make it harder for Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids to win reelection in Kansas’ 3rd District and are focused on keeping most of Johnson and Wyandotte counties together. Those two counties contain most of the state’s side of the Kansas City metropolitan area, and Wyandotte County is among a few Democratic strongholds in Republican-leaning Kansas.
The proposal was introduced during separate meetings of the state House and Senate redistricting committees, first by House committee Croft, then by Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican.
“A lot of it’s population driven,” Croft told reporters after the House committee’s meeting. “There’s a lot of factors that go into it.”
Senate Vice President and Vice Chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee Rick Wilborn, a Republican from McPherson whose district stretches into Chase County, said redistricting all comes down to the numbers. Congressional lines have to be drawn in such a way that each district has an equal number of people.
“We have to get them back to the same amount — around 734,000 people — and in doing that we had to take the 1st district into some populated areas,” Wilborn told The Gazette this week. “It’s a little bit easier to move around 2,000 people vs. 80,000 people.”
Chase County had been apart of the 2nd district at one time and Lyon County, which already borders the 2nd district tends to “get moved around.”
“I don’t see it affecting you at all in your county, as it relates to representation,” Wilborn added. “Jake LaTurner ... who, if this map passes, will be your new congressman, is very personable and has been very effective. Tracey Mann, who is your congressman, is equally effective. It’s just a matter of balancing the numbers. It’s just that simple.”
But some are criticizing the decision to split the 3rd district, which is currently represented by Democrat Sharice Davids. According to the Associated Press, Davids’ district is almost 58,000 residents over the ideal district population of about 734,000. The other three districts are underpopulated, with the already-sprawling 1st District of western and central Kansas needing to pick up close to 34,000 people for all four districts to be as equal in population as possible.
Wilborn dismissed the idea that splitting the 3rd district would give Republicans an unfair advantage in future elections.
“We’ve been accused of maybe squeezing the 3rd dstrict to where it makes it unattainable for Rep. Davis,” he said. “We have projected that, if the present map was in place at the last selection, she would have won her district anyway.”
Wilborn said Johnson County had seen the biggest growth across the state. That meant they would have to give up population anyway, because it was so far over the population limit. He said the map was drawn largely using common barriers, such as rivers and highways.
He said Croft’s map had four main highlights:
F The 1st District contains both University of Kansas and Kansas State University, which have aligned goals, returning them to the same Congressional district.
F The 2nd District includes several military installations, including Ft. Riley, Ft. Leavenworth, Forbes Field, and the Kansas National Guard.
F The 3rd District keeps Johnson County together, blending the Kansas City suburbs with nearby bedroom communities.
F The 4th District includes Wichita and surrounding communities.
“The bottom line is, it still comes down the numbers but we do try to align communities of common interest,” he said.
Democrats are skeptical that GOP proposals on congressional redistricting aren’t driven by a desire to wound Davids politically. Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, a Lenexa Democrat, and Democratic state Rep. Tom Burroughs, of Kansas City, unveiled their own proposals, and both keep all of Wyandotte County in Davids’ district while splitting off western and southern Johnson County.
State Rep. Mark Schreiber, an Emporia Republican, echoed the idea that redistricting all comes down to a math problem.
“There are seven counties that grew by more than 5%,” he said. “Johnson County grew by 12% — that increased their size by over 65,000 people. They’re trying to balance so each district has, more or less, the same number of people and it’s hard to divide it without dipping into some of these large population centers like Johnson County, Wichita and even Douglas County.”
Schreiber said he wasn’t as concerned about Lyon County getting bumped into the 2nd district. In fact, he said Lyon County is closer to the 2nd district — which includes Osage and Coffey counties, Ottawa and Topeka.
Gov. Laura Kelly, who can veto redistricting measures, told reporters last week: “What should happen is that they should shrink it in a way that maintains that community interest there in the KC metro area.”
And there are three other maps that have been put forth.
State Rep. Tom Burroughs, a Democrat from Kansas City, Kan., introduced a map that would leave Wyandotte and Johnson counties united in the 3rd district. The 2nd district would become concentrated in northeast Kansas in his “Buffalo 2” map, while the 1st district would reach into southeast Kansas.
The third map, which was formally introduced by Croft, was developed by the Kansas League of Women Voters and was consistent with the map proposed by Burroughs.
A fourth map was introduced by state Rep. Kyle Hoffman, R-Coldwater, that was a slight modification of the congressional map approved by the Kansas House in 2012. It was never implemented, but it would have placed Wyandotte County inside the agrarian 1st district.
Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature hope to avoid the meltdown that occurred in 2012, the last time lawmakers faced redrawing political boundaries to account for shifts in population. A bitter fight over legislative districts between conservative and moderate Republicans kept any proposal from passing — and three federal judges drew all the lines.
Schreiber said, no matter what, a lot of discussion will be had over the proposals and the goal will be getting both the governor’s — and the Kansas Supreme Court’s — approval.
“I don’t think anyone is really interested in dragging this out,” he said. “I’m not on the redistricting committee but I know many of them and they are intent on finding something that meets the perfect number for each district.”
