Northern Heights XC

The Northern Heights boys cross country team qualified for state on Saturday.

 Courtesy Michelle Pringle

Area cross country teams competed in regionals Saturday, with 10 runners qualifying for state along with two boys teams.

Hartford High School and Northern Heights High School qualified for the boys 1A and 2A state championships, respectively. Hartford finished first in the 1A-Bishop Carroll regional held at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita. Northern Heights placed second at the 2A-Central Heights regional.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.