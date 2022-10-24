Area cross country teams competed in regionals Saturday, with 10 runners qualifying for state along with two boys teams.
Hartford High School and Northern Heights High School qualified for the boys 1A and 2A state championships, respectively. Hartford finished first in the 1A-Bishop Carroll regional held at Brown Thrush Park in Wichita. Northern Heights placed second at the 2A-Central Heights regional.
Individually, Olpe freshman Lilly Skalsky picked up second place at the 1A-Bishop Carroll regional, and Lebo’s Caleb Durst placed second in the boys’ competition, followed by Olpe freshman Kaleb Arnold. Chase County’s Cooper Schroer turned in the fastest time out of the local boys’ runners, clocking 18:01.40 and finishing ninth in the 2A Chase County regional at Tallgrass Prairie Reserve in Strong City.
2A Chase County regional results (area individual state qualifiers in bold)
Varsity girls 5K run: 1, Julia Kilgore, Sterling, 20:23.90. 28, Kinslea Glanville, Chase County, 25:31.20.
Varsity boys 5K run: 1, Andrew Harder, Berean Academy, 16:59.20. 9, Cooper Schroer, Chase County, 18:01.40. 12, Silus Hernandez, Chase County, 18:15.20.
2A-Central Heights regional results (area individual state qualifiers in bold)
Varsity girls 5K run: 1, Breanna Ross, Erie, 21:35.91. 8, Teagan Hines, Northern Heights, 23:16.59. 9, Laura Catchcart, Northern Heights, 23:20.20.
Varsity boys 5K run: 1, Cody Hammond, Central Heights, 17:27.76. 5, Cooper Hamlin, Northern Heights, 18:11.90. 14, Reese Spade, Northern Heights, 19:35.56.
Team scores: 1, Central Heights, 38. Northern Heights, 81. Kansas City Christian, 86.
1A-Bishop Carroll regional results (area individual state qualifiers in bold)
Varsity girls 5K run: 1, Hailey Walden, Classical, 20:21.26. 2, Lilly Skalsky, Olpe, 20:39.39. 8, Cira Plummer, Lebo, 22:46.11. 11, Lily Hudson, Madison, 22:51.26. 14, Kenneth Speer, Lebo, 23:22.14.
Varsity boys 5K run: 1, James White III, Pretty Prairie, 17:52.71. 2, Caleb Durst, Lebo, 18:42.27. 3, Kaleb Arnold, Olpe, 18:49.30. 9, Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 19:44.41. 10, Grayson Dailey, Hartford, 19:55.20. 18, William Beadles, Olpe, 20:31.02. 19, Samuel Blankley, Hartford, 20:38.17.
Team scores: 1, Hartford, 38. 2, Burden Central, 42. 3, Classical, 46.
