“As difficult as it may be for you to hear these stories, I hope you can appreciate how much more difficult it was for me to live them,” Dr. Ferial Pearson said in her opening remarks. Pearson, assistant professor of teacher education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, presented the 2023 Bonner and Bonner Diversity Lecture, “The Power of Story and the Danger of Absence,” Thursday evening at Emporia State University’s Albert Taylor Hall.
Students — many of them representing the Honors College–as well as faculty and community members, listened intently as Dr. Pearson shared her personal life story against the backdrop of the larger issues of diversity, equity, and inclusiveness.
Born and raised in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya (which straddles the equator on the east coast of Africa), Pearson loved school. Oldest of four sisters, she also loved reading — and cheerfully admitted to being a teacher’s pet throughout her school years.
“Education is almost a religion in my family,” Pearson said. “It was my duty to go to college and bring my sisters along after me. But I had to leave the country to go to college,” she continued. “I was supposed to go to the University of Brighton [on the south coast of England] to become an ophthalmologist.”
Pearson and her father were concluding a campus visit when they were accosted by skinheads, who chased and threatened them, hurling racial slurs. Pearson’s father immediately decided she could not go to school there, and asked her, point-blank, what was her Plan B.
“I didn’t have a Plan B,” she shared. “So, of course, I turned to my best friend for advice. She’s nine months older than me, and was already in college in the United States. She said, ‘Come here! There’s a great teaching college, and you should be a teacher! The weather is fantastic — you’ll love it here!’”
“Here” was Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota, land of long winters and heavy snowfalls. Nothing like the equatorial climate she’d grown up with. To say college life was an adjustment is an understatement. But the most astonishing thing may have been her reaction to a Black professor, the first time she’d encountered a person of color as an educator.
“My first thought — me! — was: does he know what he’s doing? I’d never seen anyone who looked like him or me in the position as a teacher,” Pearson shared. “A book we read in that class was Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart.” When I saw the author’s photo on the front cover of the book — I didn’t know that my people’s experiences were worthy of being published in books. That’s the danger of absence.”
Pearson, a queer, Muslim, Indian-African immigrant woman, first-generation college graduate, educator, community activist, speaker, writer, and creator of the internationally-recognized Secret Kindness Agents Project, earned a BA in Language Arts Teaching from Gustavus Adolphus College (where she met her husband) in 2001, an MS in Urban Instruction from UNO in 2009, and an Ed.D from UNO in 2017. She began her career as an English teacher in the Omaha, Neb. school district, where she learned first-hand the power of story as empathy.
“I was the only Muslim in the Omaha South High School building of 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001. I was regarded with fear and suspicion, discrimination and outright hate,” she shared solemnly. “As I drove home after school that day, a big red pickup truck tried to run me down — repeatedly. At the grocery store, a lady started throwing cans at me!
“The next day at school, I asked my high school students if they wanted to talk about the horrific event we’d all just lived through. One of them said, “Yeah, did you know about it before it happened?” What a gut punch! Then I remembered the danger of absence in his world also.”
Things continued to go south at Omaha South for Dr. Pearson. Parents threatened to have her fired because she is a Muslim. The World Literature class she wrote was canceled because it was not considered “proper literature.”
By 2010, the Omaha South soccer team had made it to the state championship playoffs. The school is nearly 90 percent Latino and the majority of students qualify for free or reduced lunch. The playoff game was the same day as graduation — not the most opportune date for the athletes. Still, the game ended in a tie and had to go to a penalty kick shootout. The Omaha team lost.
As the winning kick broke the tie, the opposing team threw hundreds of cut-up pieces of green paper onto the soccer field at the Omaha South players: a graphic, direct slur depicting immigrant green cards. The incident made national news on CNN and other media outlets.
Still, there were bright spots. Thanks to a grant, her high school students wrote and shared their stories in a book that was published, complete with a book signing party.
“Their stories mattered,” Pearson asserts. “The power of story.”
In 2019, Pearson was scheduled to present in the small town of Mullen, Neb., population 481, out west in the rural and very conservative Sand Hills. She was cautioned by the school superintendent to not talk about “the LGBTQ stuff.” During the first presentation, which was to school faculty and staff, Pearson noticed there was no eye contact, no engagement. That night, a wave of negative pushback rolled across social media, led by a local Mullen woman. Parents were advised to keep their children home from school the next day; parents planned to protest Pearson’s school presentation; there were death threats.
The school superintendent emailed to apologize for the hateful backlash, and assured Pearson that the local sheriff would be at her student presentation to ensure her protection. The woman who started the social media wave of hate and her followers would also be in attendance. The superintendent also shared that he’d received texts from teenagers, worried about Pearson’s safety.
“So, of course, I had to stay!” Pearson exclaimed. “In spite of my very real fear, I stayed and gave my presentation. The children were great! Engaged and responsive–the kids surrounded me in a protective circle until the woman who led the hate campaign left the building.”
The sheriff had to escort her out of town to ensure her safety.
“As I drove home, my spouse and friends shared a steady stream of that woman’s hateful, threatening posts. It went viral in Omaha.
“The superintendent said to me, ‘This is what happens when we talk about this stuff.’ No, I said, this is what happens when we don’t talk about this stuff. The danger of absence.”
Ultimately, just before the pandemic, Pearson and her family were forced to move house. Relentless student heckling and constant hurling of racial slurs with no adult intervention combined with threats from school officials and townspeople against her family members and her home led to an undercover change of residence.
Yet Pearson remained steadfast in her activism, advocating for LGBTQ+ students and founding the Secret Kindness Agents Project, an internationally-recognized program in K-16 schools that aims to deepen students’ understanding of empathy and compassion through small acts of anonymous, intentional kindness. The project is the subject of Pearson’s 2014 TEDxOmaha Talk and her book, “The Secret Kindness Agents: How Small Acts of Kindness Really Can Change the World.” The project has been featured by Hallmark, Southern Poverty Law Center’s Teaching Tolerance magazine, Parents Magazine, Midwest Living magazine, and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.
“To me, true kindness is speaking up, not sweeping things under the rug,” Pearson said. “What can we do? Number one: share your story. Stories humanize people. Your story is worthy of being told. Number two: listen when somebody honors you by telling their story. Listen with an open heart and an open mind.
“I’m moving away from the word ‘ally’ and into the word ‘accomplice’ to describe who I am and what I do — what we do.”
The audience, which included a large contingent from the Emporia State University Honors College, peppered Pearson with questions. In closing, she advocated for kindness and self-care.
“Surround yourself with folks you don’t have to explain yourself to. Deep hibernation, doing only what you feel like doing some days is important. Stay hydrated. Stay moisturized. Eat some protein each day. Listen to your body. One of the biggest harms today is the ‘grind culture’ — you don’t have to earn rest, it’s your right.”
Gesturing inclusively to the audience, “Mama Beast” Pearson smiled infectiously and said, “Take care of yourself.”
The Bonner and Bonner Diversity Lecture Series was established in 1992 by Drs. Thomas and Mary Bonner, ESU’s first and second African American faculty members. In 2015 the Honors College, with its focus on civic leadership for the common good, assumed the responsibility of sponsoring and organizing this landmark annual event. The 2023 event was sponsored by the ESU Honors College; Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and University Libraries and Archives.
Pearson now works as an Instructor and Instructional Coach at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the Teacher Education Department and is working on her doctorate in Educational Leadership. She lives in Ralston, Nebraska with her husband Daniel, son Ilahi, and daughter Iman.
