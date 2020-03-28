Ten years still wasn’t enough.
A decade’s worth of time and a full grasp of everything that was about to happen couldn’t completely keep Alli Volkens from having some anxious moments on Tuesday evening.
As Emporia State Athletics rebroadcast the 2010 NCAA Division II Women’s Final Four matchup between Emporia State and Gannon University on Facebook, a game in which Volkens took part, she was among several hundred viewers who watched it unfold and still she had to fight a pulsating battle with nervous energy.
“I was just stressed all over again,” she said. “I ... knew the outcome, but it was just stressful.”
It was likely the toughest challenge during a run filled with nothing but during March 2010, a six-game winning streak that came at the most opportune time. It culminated in the school’s sole NCAA National Championship in a team sport. This week marked the 10th anniversary of that Elite Eight tournament, with the final two games being streamed online and much recognition directed toward that group of Lady Hornets, who now are joining everyone else in a world where current sports have all but disappeared.
The first 32
ESU was 24-5 through the regular season and MIAA Tournament in 2010, with its load of work serving well enough to enter the NCAA Regional as the No. 4 seed in Canyon, Texas.
It was a trip the Lady Hornets were all too familiar with, as it was the third consecutive regional hosted by West Texas A&M and the third time ESU had made the journey.
In its first trip, ESU bounced a pair of fellow MIAA schools in the first two rounds, only to fall to Washburn in the championship round. The following year, a knee injury to All-American Ida Edwards during the semifinals against the host Lady Buffs helped result in a frustrating one-possession loss.
With several returners from those experiences, the Lady Hornets made 2010’s trip with a heightened sense of purpose. Most notably on that list was Volkens, who had battled inconsistency with injuries and performance already on the year.
She got a few words of advice from fellow Hornet student-athlete Aubree Brattin, who was a catcher on the softball team. Volkens was in her junior season, but was recommended to approach things as if she were among that senior class.
“Go out there and play the way that you’d want somebody to play when your career is on the line next year,” Volkens recalled. “That just resonated with me, so I made that mental switch. OK, this isn’t just another game. These girls that I have come to love, those three seniors, their career is what I’m playing for, so I tried to really take each game and make the most of it.
“It paid off.”
From that point, Volkens seemed to be a completely new player. Through the entirety of the season to that point, she’d had just three games with six or more made field goals and 16 or more points.
She did both five times in the final six games, earning all-tournament team recognition twice and being named the Most Outstanding Player Award in the Elite Eight.
“She definitely stood out all tournament long,” said Cassondra (Boston) Richards, senior guard for the 2010 team. “She made her presence known and made sure she did what she was supposed to be doing. Because of it, we were able to pull out a national championship.”
The Unbeatables
Once ESU reached the Elite Eight, nothing was a given. The Lady Hornets opened the tournament with a 91-85 thriller over Michigan Tech. Both teams had leads of at least seven points, while there were 14 lead changes overall on the day.
All that to face Gannon University, which entered as the top-ranked team in the country. The Knights hadn’t lost a game and played five seniors who had been with the program for their entire careers. That chemistry, as well as the program’s own postseason failure in the “Sweet 16” round the year before, had made them the easy favorites for the entire week.
“It was certainly intimidating, hearing that,” said Brittney (Miller) Pitts, who was a basketball sophomore in 2010. “Ultimately (folding) wasn’t an option, we had to get out there and fight and play. We had all played together for several years, too. All that (talk about) they’re all seniors and they’ve all been playing together. (The attitude was) it doesn’t matter, we’re here right now. Let’s get ‘em.
“It kind of gave us motivation to play harder, to beat them.”
The first 10 minutes had anything but the feel of a prime championship experience, as foul after foul hindered both teams. Volkens, who had been coming off the bench in the postseason, entered, got a pair of soft-grazing fouls in less than a minute’s time and spent the rest of the first half on the sideline.
That’s where much of Volkens’ stress came from reliving that night.
“The first half was not necessarily the most fun ... just because (there were) so many calls, not just against us, but against them, and so the flow of the game really wasn’t there,” she said.
Even so, ESU did enough to cling to a 40-39 advantage at halftime.
The first 10 minutes of the second half were anything but kind.
Slowly, Gannon started to show what made the Knights so difficult to keep up with all season. It took seven minutes for them to turn a deficit into a double-digit lead. That grew to as many as 18, with 8:48 left in regulation.
Down nearly 20 to an undefeated team usually spells doom for opponents.
“I remember I was never panicked,” Boston said. “I don’t know why, (but) I always felt like we always had it. I personally didn’t ever feel like we weren’t going to win that game. I don’t know what it was, I just think I had a lot of confidence in our team.”
Or, maybe she hadn’t taken a peek at the scoreboard.
Whatever the case, ESU made its own push, getting its deficit back to single digits two minutes later. It wasn’t until a Volkens layup with 10 seconds left that the game was tied, and the teams went to overtime.
Though Gannon took the first lead in the extra period, ESU went 6-for-8 from the free throw line in the final three minutes to secure a 97-94 win that is certainly among the greatest comebacks in school history, if not the ranks of the national tournament itself.
It was the second upset on the day in that arena, as Ft. Lewis (Colorado) had also been the lower-ranked seed in its semifinal.
“We had a ton of confidence after that game,” Boston said.
They are the Champions
To some degree, it may have been grossly anti-climactic.
After surviving its underdoggest of ordeals in the semifinal, ESU remained mostly neck-and-neck with the SkyHawks through 30 minutes in the championship game. Freshman Rachel Hanf had a trifecta of 3-pointers in a two-minute stretch to give the Lady Hornets separation in an eventual 65-53 victory. Volkens could only recall it as a combination of “euphoria (and) complete pandemonium.”
Volkens, Boston and Miller were each members of the All-Tournament team and are just some in a large contingent of the players that remain in close contact even today.
“I think that chemistry and bond that we all shared was once-in-a-lifetime,” Miller said. “It was pretty amazing that it helped us to play so well together and ultimately win the ‘ship.”
“We were pretty close then, and even now I’m still really close to a lot of the girls that were on that team; some I consider my best friends,” Volkens said. “Our ability to get along was what made us unique.”
“I think the thing that stands out to me the most ... is how well we just all got along, which I think really played into our success on the court,” Boston said. “We just had the perfect mix of individuals. Then we had all the right pieces. I think everybody understood ... and accepted their roles, and through that we were able to come together at those crucial times and pull out those wins that we needed.”
The program has still experienced success in the years to follow, reaching the NCAA Tournament eight times in that 10-year stretch, including one more Final Four trip.
And just like they did for each other, the champions are wanting to be joined on the podium by future Lady Hornet greats.
“Every year I’m definitely pulling for the Lady Hornets to win it all,” Boston said. “I want to see another team be able to accomplish what we accomplished. It’s all about everything coming together at the right time and having the right pieces and the right players. It makes it very special knowing that right now, we’re the only team that’s been able to make that happen at Emporia State. I’m hoping the Lady Hornets can find all the right pieces and do it again.”
Finally at a loss
Miller and Volkens, now both are married and working in Lee’s Summit, just to the southeast of the Kansas City metro area.
Boston resides near Dallas, Texas.
Volkens and Boston now have young daughters, Miller is due to have her first child in a couple months.
Miller also works in the medical field and is seeing up-close, now, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as it reaches the midwest.
Yet all three were keenly aware of how this year’s season ended for Emporia State and shared a struggle to grasp that set of emotions and how it differs so much from their experience.
“Knowing how the team’s season ended this year, I can’t imagine,” Boston said. “I can’t imagine if that was my senior year, because we went out on top. We went out winning the last game of our season as a national champion. I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now, just having their season abruptly end when ... they could’ve went all the way this year. We’ll never know.
“I feel for those seniors that got their season (taken) away from them.”
“Of course there’s pride in what we did, but we’re always going to cheer on the current teams and everybody to come,” Volkens said. “Who knows? Maybe this year’s team would’ve been the one that won. We were the fourth seed going into the regional just like they were. It’s devastating to put myself in their shoes and potentially think their national championship run could’ve been cut short due to something that’s so out of their control.”
But out of the team’s control the end was.
For the 2010 team, it had the chance to take control, and it did.
“The whole process, it was just, as a college athlete, it was just a dream, really, come true,” Miller said. “Winning, obviously, was our goal. Just the whole process, being supported by family and friends, playing with your closest friends, with one common goal. The whole week was amazing.
“These are girls that we spent more time with than (our) families, and you learned to love (each other) on and off the field. We had a very tight-knit group. We cared about each other, not only as teammates. I think that goes a long ways.”
