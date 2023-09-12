An Emporia teen was sentenced to probation, after causing lockdowns at USD 253, Flint Hills Technical College and nearby local businesses when he brought a BB gun to Emporia High School in March.
Arlo Feuillerat, a 14-year-old Emporia High School student, appeared in Lyon County District Court Tuesday before Judge Douglas Jones. Feuillerat was sentenced to six months probation, with a one-year sentence to complete his requirements. Jones added that Feuillerat will have the option to pay back fines with community service, will be required to attend school with no unexcused absences, must maintain his grades, will be given a curfew and will undergo a mental health assessment.
