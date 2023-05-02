Twenty-first-century life has been rapidly subsumed and shaped by the digital realm, and the world of gaming, or esports, is perhaps the quintessence of virtual living.
Emporia State University recently embraced the perpetually evolving sphere of esports, implementing a comprehensive program.
“So, we’re certainly not early adopters when it comes to this, but we have the unique advantage of being able to learn from other departments, learn from other programs,” said ESU esports president and founder Nathan Goodwin. “I’ve spent a lot of my time studying what other schools are doing, what works for them, what hasn’t been working for them.”
The information Goodwin collated allows him to develop a program that fits the distinctive environment of ESU and its students.
“A very different type of student comes here than goes to Ottawa (University) or, you know, Missouri Western (State University) or other schools like that,” Goodwin said.
The esports program president matriculated to ESU in the fall of 2021. His personal interest in esports compelled him to create a club on campus.
“We ended up growing very, very quickly. Exploding,” he said. “We got like 50, 60 members in the first month or two. We had over 150 members within the first year, just like absolute explosion of popularity.”
The campus buzz of the nascent club caught the attention of some ESU professors who saw the potential for establishing a new program.
“So I was able to work with them on drafting up a proposal and working through a budget, and sitting in some of those meetings and … setting up the program,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin was eventually hired as the program coordinator and the entire process fell into place for him and the university.
“I was able to get that position, which has been a mini-dream come true for me,” he said. “We gathered a lot of interest really quickly and that sort of raised us to where we are now.”
Esports at the college level is basically akin to other intercollegiate sports. A form of governing body or institutional association — the National Association of Collegiate eSports (NACE) — centralizes, organizes and develops the college sport throughout the nation. There are other collegiate organizing bodies, but NACE is the preeminent one. More than 240 schools are members of NACE.
“There’s typically a pre-season where teams have a chance to face other teams at random,” Goodwin explained. “And NACE looks at their stats, looks at their skill. And based on how well they perform, they get put in different levels of divisions.”
Goodwin said there are multiple divisions in a single skill bracket based on region. In the case of ESU, one of the program’s teams competes in a NACE game and plays schools with a similar skill set within its region. Each division consists of 10-12 schools.
“And then there’s, depending on the amount of schools that are involved…for a single game, anywhere of 15 to 20 different brackets going on at once,” he said.
ESU presently fields two teams. The NACE-affiliated squad plays Overwatch, and the other participates in Valorant in the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC). Beginning next semester, ESU will be all-in with NACE.
“Because right now, we are only competing in free leagues,” Goodwin said. “The team started competing before we were really able to fund their endeavors …We’ll be able to have as many teams as we want in there (NACE) over 10 to 12 different games that they support.”
Emporia Spartan esports is seeking to expand into other games, offering a dynamic experience for its e-athletes.
“We want to bring in as many games as possible, whether that’s League of Legends, that’s a really popular one,” Goodwin said. “Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., even chess is considered an esports now by NACE. And we are very much looking to have a chess team.”
But the esports program offers ESU students more than an opportunity to tap into their inner gamer and play in the electronic game realm. The benefits are vast.
Goodwin said being a part of a collective of students with a common interest and goal is appealing but developing a work ethic, creating discipline and building life skills are the overarching benefits of the program.
“That’s sort of the macro idea, these people who may not necessarily have a lot of social skills, not really know some basic life skills, and give them a chance to learn some of those things,” he said.
And in a micro sense, the advantage of the esports program is allowing the student-player to improve or enhance processing skills. The gamer is like a quarterback; split-second processing to effect success is paramount.
“Esports is notorious for decision-making,” Goodwin said. “That is like the one big thing that you need to have, no matter what the game is. You’ve got to be able to make quick decisions constantly. Gamers make two to three major decisions every 10 seconds. It is crazy how much thought processing they need.”
And a unique aspect of collegiate esports — what sets it apart from the intercollegiate athletic programs — is that it’s entirely staffed and operated by students. Gaming skills are not required.
“So not only are the athletes, students, but the coaches are students, the managers are students, the social media people are students,” Goodwin said.
Even the broadcast streams are produced and performed by students, including the shoutcasters (esportsspeak for commentators).
“The entire program is completely student-run, and that can give them skills and pretty much anything that they want to learn about,” Goodwin said. “If they want to learn about statistics and analytics, they can do analytics for teams. If they want to learn about communication or working with broadcasting equipment and techniques and that sort of stuff, they can learn about that as well.”
