The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program rolled out in January, allowing businesses nationwide to receive crucial federal dollars to keep their doors open amidst the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initial window of the PPP ran from March to August of 2020 and dished out over $953 billion dollars to help businesses across America. But while the program proved to be an essential lifeline to so many, the first round was riddled with issues resulting from the rapid pace with which it was instituted.
In Emporia, dozens of businesses reached out to local banks to receive the federal loans available to them. For many, there was a mix of emotions: gratitude for financial assistance to persist and anxiety about whether the loans would be forgiven.
Brad Yount, President of Lyon County State Bank, explained that issues springing from the speed at which the program was implemented were the primary cause of consternation for the businesses he worked with.
“The one rollback to the PPP program, or the one struggle, has been that they’re building this program on the fly and so the rules keep changing,” Yount said. “And that’s what happened on the first round. The rules kept changing and so, you’re trying to apply but then something changes and now you’ve got to redo it. It was a little bit frustrating for customers. They weren’t sure if they were going to get forgiven or not.”
Eric Porter, Vice President of Commercial Lending at ESB Financial, described the first round of the PPP using vivid frontier language.
“I don’t know that necessarily characterizing it as the Wild West is what it was, but it was kind of like the financial industry version of the Oklahoma land rush,” he said. “We have this pile of money, we don’t really have a super specific plan on what to do. The main goal was just to get the money out to people as quick as possible, which, in traditional government lending, it’s usually the opposite.”
Key changes were implemented with round two based upon lessons learned previously. Perhaps most importantly, so long as the guidelines set out by the Small Business Administration are followed, round two loans are clearly identified as fully forgivable.
Additionally, the necessary qualifications are more explicitly stipulated and more readily discernible. In order to receive the loan, businesses must be able to show a 25% decrease from any single quarter in 2019 to the corresponding quarter in 2020. Businesses that received the first round are able to apply for the second, but those that did not apply for the first round are not subject to the 25% decrease requirement.
“I like this round two; it’s a little bit more clearly defined,” Yount said. “When you’ve got that rule of a 25% decrease from one year over the other, that’s a lot more tangible and so we can make businesses more comfortable when we hand them the money. Before, it was, ‘here’s the money, hope it can be forgiven.’ This time it’s, ‘here’s your money. You qualify, we can already see that.’”
Porter said that another improvement this time around is the computer system that banks use to submit applications to the Small Business Administration, which decides whether businesses qualify for PPP loans.
“The website this time is different than what we did the first time,” Porter said. “They’ve had more time to dedicate to a specific platform, whereas before it was more, ‘we just got to get this out there and we’ve got to get money into people’s hands.’ So they were trying to use a platform that was designed for something else, pretty antiquated, and it wasn’t super user friendly. But this time it was a little bit more polished as far as, here’s the website, here’s the process. … It’s a pretty smooth process today.”
Porter explained that most businesses can apply for a loan that is two-and-a-half times their monthly payroll, but certain types of businesses that have been particularly affected by the pandemic — such as bars, restaurants, movie theaters and agriculture — can receive a loan that is three and a half times their monthly payrolls.
Both Yount and Porter said that they’ve seen about half the businesses that qualified for round one have also qualified for round two. Yount pointed out that businesses which were not eligible for round two have actually done well enough through the pandemic to keep going.
“In Emporia, we have some businesses that are still struggling, make no mistake. They’re still shuttered or working on a limited capacity,” Yount said. “But by and large, a lot of businesses did okay in 2020. And so we had a number of businesses that qualified the first time when they didn’t have that [25% decrease] caveat, and this time they did not qualify because they couldn’t show a 25% decrease in any quarter of the year.”
Porter said that the 25% criterion is stringent, and that there are some businesses which fall just short but could still use the loan.
“There’s still a narrow window there of folks who maybe only had [a little less than] 25 or 15 percent decreases that could still benefit from it that aren’t able to qualify because they don’t meet that 25 percent threshold,” he said. “And it has to be 25. I had somebody who was close to that but not quite there. There are no exceptions. And I get it, you have to stop somewhere.”
Yount also said that some businesses that applied for round one decided not even to bother with round two.
“There was a hesitancy for some to apply based off of their experience in round one,” he said.
'Creative adjustments'
But for the most part, businesses have been willing to deal with the potential headache in order to receive additional resources that could help keep them operating as well as possible until their communities can start functioning normally again.
One of those businesses is Sweet Granada, the Emporia-based specialty sweets shop located at 803 Commercial St. Sweet Granada received PPP loans in both rounds one and two, and as a result has been able to stay open and bring back all of its staff after a complete two-week shutdown.
“The PPP was definitely the key to coming back full-force immediately, and we really had no loss in jobs,” said Kim Redeker, the owner of Sweet Granada. “With the help of the PPP, we were fully-staffed, so it allowed us to do a lot of creative adjustments. We really stepped up our online and social media presence. We’ve been able to keep all of our traditional marketing in place because of that support we’ve had for our payroll. We’ve been able to stay very proactive and forward-thinking in our plans because we’ve had that boost in payroll support.”
Redeker said that Sweet Granada’s local banker and accountant were instrumental in helping it leap through the various hoops of the PPP process, and that the uncertainties about whether the initial loan would be forgiven were less important than being able to keep its staff employed.
“To be honest, we were willing to do the PPP whether it was going to be forgivable or not, because it did mean that we would be able to bring our full staff back right away,” she said.
There was no hesitation at Sweet Granada about applying for the second round because it is expected that the economic effects of the still-ongoing pandemic will be long-lasting, difficult to predict and far-reaching.
“We anticipate continued challenges for 2021. I think some of them are going to be a little bit different than the challenges we had in 2020, but they’re challenges nonetheless,” Redeker said. “I believe that the support we’re getting with the PPP is just going to be one more tool in our toolbox to jump those hurdles that I believe are heading our way.
"We continue to have a lot of struggles with our supply chain, our costs are going up pretty quick with some key items and things that are out of our control. Like I said, we continue to prioritize our employees, our team, our staff, so the PPP is a big piece of the puzzle for that.”
Redeker said that the second round has been a very smooth process for Sweet Granada and that she thinks other businesses in the community should apply for it if they need it.
“It sure helped us in the spring and I hope that there are businesses out there that can find equal relief and support with it,” she said.
For Yount, the PPP is about alleviating some of the immediate financial difficulties that businesses are facing so they can focus on getting back on their own feet.
“When they get this money, we hear a lot of comments this time about, ‘This is going to buy us time. We’re struggling, we’re not sure what we’re going to do. This is going to buy us some time,” he said. “One person, when we handed them the check, said, ‘You just saved some jobs. I would have had to make a layoff or two, so you just saved jobs.’ That’s what the program’s supposed to do.”
Porter echoed Yount’s sentiment, saying that any inconveniences with the process pale in comparison with the benefit of getting loans pushed out to those who need them.
“At the end of the day, if there’s a route for us to go in, get these loans done, if we have to ask a few more questions or make a few more phone calls, to me that’s immaterial,” he said. “The most important thing is that people are getting money that they wouldn’t have had without [the PPP] and that they have an avenue to have this fully forgiven, because that’s the other side of it. You don’t want to saddle people with debt that they have to pay back, because then you’re really just kicking the can down the road. …
“I do know that there are businesses here in town that would not be in business had they not gotten that first PPP loan and they’re only still in business because they got that funding. So for a community like Emporia, where we see these people every day, we go to these establishments, we don’t want them to go, to me, that’s a positive.”
(1) comment
Socialism socialism socialism! Look at all the smiling business owners grinning side to side over free money! And that's on top of all the other socialist perks they get as business owners. A few right here in town have already admitted to me they use the money not for paying staff but for structural improvements, expanding sales areas, and of course home improvements and personal expenditures. And why not? They know they will never be audited. And while they relish in free money, their Chamber of Commerce lobbyists are working overtime to make sure Republicans in Congress kill Biden's stimulus payments for workers and eliminate unemployment benefits. "Don't pay workers to stay at home" they say. "Pay us instead! Pay us to stay closed!"
