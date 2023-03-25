Area property owners expressed dismay when they received their 2023 property valuation notices last month, and Lyon County appraiser Ryan Janzen said his office has seen an increase in people requesting appeals.
“We do have more than what we’ve had historically,” he said this week. “But I would also say that a lot of those that are appealing, at least the ones that I have started meeting with, a lot of them have never appealed before so they’re coming in and asking questions and trying to get familiar with the appraisal process.”
And, there have been cases where property owners have come in to appeal their valuations because they wanted their properties to be valued higher.
“Maybe they’re in the process of getting ready to sell their property, maybe they have done some work to the property and they want to make sure that has been accounted for appropriately,” Janzen said.
He told Lyon County Commissioners in February that residential valuations had a median valuation increase of 14.8% this year, with commercial real estate increasing about 8.8%.
The median sale price in 2022 was $141,000 which is a 2.2% increase over the median sale price in 2021. The median sale price has increased 31.8% in five years.
“The last few years we’ve seen the market trend increase fairly significantly,” he said. “Everything is sales-driven, and everything is based on the market and what the market is indicating to us. We are reacting to the actions of buyers and sellers out in the market.”
Sunflower Association of Realtors CEO Linda Briden said the reasoning behind the market trend is fairly simple: low inventory and high demand.
“I’m sure everybody took a deep breath when they opened their property tax valuations,” she said. “I know the valuations across Kansas have gone up 15-20% over the last three or four years.”
According to SAR’s Feb. 2023 residential market report, there was less than one month’s worth of housing inventory available statewide. As of press time, there were 21 homes for sale in Lyon County, with a median price of $171,000.
Briden said the market has slowed down somewhat from even one year ago due to high interest rates. But that hasn’t stopped the high demand for housing.
“People are still wanting to buy,” she said. “The underlying major problem is inventory; there’s just nothing to buy. There’s not been enough new development. There’s not been an investment in multifamily or single family housing. It’s just been slow since the 2008 crash and it’s never come back.”
Janzen agreed that high sales prices and low inventory will directly impact property valuations in the county.
“We look at sales that occurred within the county within a given time frame and so we put more emphasis on the more recent sales,” he said. “Depending on which part of the county we’re looking at, we may have to go back a little bit farther, maybe one, two, three years, just kind of depending on what’s going on, but we’re looking at sales that occur, so every year we have a new group of sales that come on, we have an old group of sales that fall off and those sales indicate to us what the market trends are.”
Valuations are assessed by looking at comparable properties with a big emphasis on location.
“Every property is assigned a neighborhood and we try to find properties within that neighborhood that are a good fit to that house,” Janzen said. “If we can’t find something in that neighborhood, then we will stretch the radius of looking for comparable sales, but the emphasis is always to try and find as close to identical properties as possible within a specific neighborhood.”
The goal, he said, is to come up with the fair market value of properties in the county to establish a baseline value for each of the taxing entities to assess trusts and divide the different “pieces of the pie” of tax dollars that need to be collected. The property tax side is entirely separate from the property valuations.
“I don’t have a role in the tax side,” Janzen said. “All I can say about that is that during the summer months, all of the various taxing entities across the county, the big ones being the school districts, the cities and the county ... they will go through their budgetary process and they will determine how many dollars do they need to provide their services for one year. ... That is what ultimately determines the mill levy.”
Briden said it’s hard to say whether or not the real estate market will truly slow down anytime soon with large industry developments coming into the state — including in The Gazette’s readership area with the upcoming computer chip facility near Burlington.
“They’re bringing thousands of workers here, however, where are they going to live?” she said. “We selfishly want them to live in our communities because they support our infrastructure and they pay taxes and shop here, but if they can’t find adequate housing, they’re going to have to commute. It really undermines a lot of different areas of the economic situation for communities.”
She said higher property valuations can be a good thing for sellers since they’re proof of a good investment, but could be a deterrent for first time homebuyers who can no longer afford the same home they could a few years ago. She recommended always working with a professional realtor when looking to buy to make sure you have access to the most up-to-date information and listings, as well as financial options and programs that may be available that could help facilitate some of those costs.
Janzen added that some valuations did see a decrease. Dry and irrigated land saw a 4.4% decrease, about $13 per acre, while grassland is going up 4%, about $5 an acre.
In either case, property owners have until Monday, March 27, to request an appeal on their valuations.
The appeals process
Janzen said the appeals process gives both property owners and appraisers the chance to ask questions. He said he will make sure his office has all the information it needs to make an informed decision regarding the interior condition of a home or other factors that may not have been considered.
A field inspection could be scheduled, which includes a walkthrough by the appraiser to the property.
“We can walkthrough the inside of their property if they’d like to show us the interior, because we don’t always get to see the interior,” Janzen said. “Sometimes the interior tells a different story than the outside of the property when we’re trying to determine the value. Anything that a property owner can bring to us to help us out — if they’ve had any recent fee appraisal done, if they have pictures — they are always helpful.”
Donald King, who owns a 1920s farmhouse in rural Lyon County, recently successfully appealed his property valuation to have it lowered. He said it was a fairly simple process.
“When they do those appraisals, they don’t know if there’s any damage,” King said. “They’re basically going on how many bedrooms, square footage, and all that type of information. I felt like mine was too high and I needed it to come down because I had some major issues hit me this year going into the wintertime.”
Some of those issues included pipes freezing and the failure of a Flint Hills rock cellar wall.
King brought photos of his property to his appointment, along with information about work that needed to be done.
“I had $20,000 in quotes for some of those repairs,” he said. “That’s not something you can just rip out of your pocket.”
King’s property valuation was ultimately reassessed. He recommended anyone who has questions about their valuations reach out to Janzen’s office — and bring evidence to support your position.
“It’s hard to explain yourself without evidence,” he said.
Janzen stressed that his office is there to help. Anyone who has concerns can reach out to his office at 620-341-3302.
