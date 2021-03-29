VFW Post 1980 was rocking and rolling Saturday night as singer Pat Robinson brought people out on the dance floor. The evening was one of several dances organized by the entertainment committee to provide social events and raise funds for the post.
VFW Auxiliary member Gloria Schneider has spearheaded the entertainment committee over the past two years with a goal of raising $75,000. Despite canceling several events due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schneider said between dances, raffles and donations, the post has raised about $60,000.
“We extend a big thank you to all the people that have supported and continued to support the VFW,” she said. “The veterans, the businesses that have donated for our raffles, everyone in this great community. I don’t think we can say thank you enough.”
A portion of the funds will be used to settle a debt with the Internal Revenue Service that resulted from mismanagement and theft. Post Commander Mike White, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, inherited the issue when he took over in 2019. A settlement is in the process of being agreed to by both parties and will, he hopes, be resolved soon.
“We’re working on consolidating everything so we can make one big payment,” he said. “It’s a lengthier process than I expected. We’re waiting for the IRS to respond to the paperwork we filed and then, I hope, we can make the payment and clear the books.”
Other funds are needed for repairs and upgrades on the club’s building, located at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. A top priority is the heating and air conditioning system.
“We need to replace the HVAC, I think,” White said. “If any experienced heating and cooling folks are out there, we could use some help figuring out what needs to be done.”
White is also looking forward to being able to get out in the community and recruit new members once the pandemic allows it. As part of the largest pool of veterans in United States history, he hopes to interest his peers in becoming involved with the VFW.
“We need to carry the torch,” he said. “The number of veterans in the U.S. right now is higher than it’s ever been in the history of the nation and the VFW is a way to speak up for what we need locally and nationally.”
The VFW advocates on behalf of veterans and helps shape legislation such as the Forever GI Bill which expanded education benefits for veterans, service members, families and survivors. There is strength in numbers, White said, and becoming a member of the VFW gives veterans a say in their own future.
“It starts at the local level,” he said. “That’s one of the things I like most about the VFW: it’s democracy in its purest form. When you attend a meeting, you can speak up and every voice is heard, every vote is counted. We need this group of younger veterans to join us and make sure this generation of veterans is heard.”
