The MIAA has announced the 2022 Women's Soccer All-Tournament Team. The 14 member-team is selected by the coaching staffs of the MIAA Tournament qualifying teams.
For Emporia State, forward Mackenzie Dimarco, midfielder Hannah Woolery and defender Abby Bachman were named to the team.
The Hornets advanced to the MIAA Tournament Championship Match for the second straight year before falling 4-3 to Central Missouri.
Emporia State received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and will be playing Fort Hays State on Friday, Nov. 11 in Warrensburg, Mo. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.
2022 MIAA Women's Soccer All-Tournament Team
Andree Orcutt, Central Missouri
Madilyn Hamline, Central Missouri
Kloee Grubb, Central Missouri
Mackenzie Dimarco, Emporia State
Hannah Woolery, Emporia State
Abby Bachman, Emporia State
Lily Ellis, Northwest Missouri
Hannah Stirling, Northwest Missouri
Reilly Madden, Fort Hays State
Emily Hutchings, Fort Hays State
Khloe Schuckman, Washburn
Elisabeth Pujado, Missouri Western
Kamari Jefferson, Northeastern State
Kassidy Collins, Central Oklahoma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.