ESU soccer MIAA All-Tournament Team
Courtesy ESU Athletics

The MIAA has announced the 2022 Women's Soccer All-Tournament Team. The 14 member-team is selected by the coaching staffs of the MIAA Tournament qualifying teams.

For Emporia State, forward Mackenzie Dimarco, midfielder Hannah Woolery and defender Abby Bachman were named to the team.

