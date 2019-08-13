Lyon County taxpayers are being asked to consider another tax increase through another school bond proposal.
The cost to the residential owner on the $100,000 home at the proposed mill rate of 12 mills is $140 per year. In the year 2021, the current bond would drop off, thus saving the taxpayer $140 per year, totaling $3,920 at the end of the 28 years if the bond proposal is defeated. Now, let us take a look at the impact on a farmer and business property owner.
For a 1,000-acre farm of cultivated ground, the new proposal cost would be about $1,020 per year, thus over $28,000 at the end of the 28-year period. For grassland it calculates to over $9,000 at the end of the 28-year period. These extra taxes are exorbitant enough and may lead to more bankruptcies locally as well as nationally because farmers have had a rough time financially since 2008.
Business owners for a $100,000 property will have taxes levied to the tune of $300 per year, thus $8,400 at the end of the 28-year period. Plus, keep in mind, the consumer will always pay in the end. There is no such thing as a free lunch.
There are multiple empty business properties throughout our community. Is it any wonder that Emporia wants more business to locate here? But, they will think twice and thrice before settling here. Why? In large measure because the tax rate is an incredible burden.
It is my contention that if we had lower taxes, we would be able to attract more businesses to the Emporia area. The businesses realize central plains states laborers are hard workers and they would be glad to start businesses here and bring people here to rent or purchase homes if the taxes were less.
Such tax rates are backbreaking for the homeowner, farmer and business owner alike.
Taxes are too high, everybody wins in the end when we have lower taxes.
Throwing more money at our school does not improve the quality of education for our children. Also, we have fewer children in school now than in the past 10 years.
The charts the school district has put forth mislead the reader.
I feel that this school administration is trying to mislead us as to the real cost of the proposal.
Vote against the bond proposal and increased taxes.
