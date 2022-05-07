It’s official: Harry & Lloyd’s is still the “best restaurant” around after winning its second consecutive EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Year award.
The announcement was made Thursday at Harry & Lloyd’s East, 728 E. Sixth Ave., after thousands of votes were cast on emporiyumks.com throughout the month of April. Harry & Lloyd’s edged out second place winner Gustoso and third place winner The Daily Station. Other participating restaurants were Bobby D’s Merchant St. BBQ, Amanda’s Bakery & Cafe, Bruff’s Bar & Grill, El Lorito, Ad Astra Food and Drink, Pizza Ranch, GoodCents, Gourmet To-Go Catering, Grand Central Hotel & Grill, Ichiban, Planet Sub and Mi Chavelita Mexican Grill.
“You couldn’t ask for anything better from the community,” said owner Mike Phillips. “We have so many great places around this city to eat and that’s why I enjoy this competition.”
And that’s the point of EmporiYUM, according to Ashley Walker, editor of The Emporia Gazette.
“While it is fun to crown an EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Month every year, it’s really about just supporting our local eateries — who have had to endure a lot these last couple years — as well as encouraging folks to try new places to eat.”
Phillips opened the original Harry & Lloyd’s seven years ago at 608 Main St., Americus. That venture proved to be so successful that he added an Emporia location in 2020. They offer specials each week at both locations, along with bestselling items like pizza and tacos. Other regular menu options include nachos, wings, sandwiches and more, along with a fully stocked bar. He said some of the bestsellers include pizza and tacos.
“Pizza and tacos are No. 1, but Ashley [Kopecky] puts some amazing stuff together every day,” he said. “Kerry [Groh Brown] who works here, she just opened up her own food truck and she throws together some of the best meals around also.”
Phillips credited his staff with the restaurants’ success both here and in Americus.
“Thank you to Ashley for keeping everything going and to all of the employees for working as a team,” he said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be able to do this.”
Phillips said he appreciated that EmporiYUM got people out to try new places to eat. In fact, he himself tried out a couple of his competitors, including Gustoso and The Daily Station.
“I tried both just this week,” he said. “I think that’s the essence of it because if we all support each other, we all make it. This is a hard business to be in and if you’re in this business, you know what I’m talking about.”
Phillips said supporting other businesses is what makes a community thrive.
“I don’t want everyone who comes into this place to just stay at this place,” he said. “There are so many other great places out there. I want them to try every one.”
