Many people had questions after the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center activated tornado sirens after multiple reports of possible tornadic activity south of Emporia came in during Sunday's severe weather.
The National Weather Service did not issue an official warnings with the storm. According to scanner traffic, drivers heading into the Emporia Travel Plaza reported seeing funnel clouds about five miles south of Emporia.
"We received two citizen reports yesterday of rotation in the area," LCECC Director Roxanne Van Gundy confirmed to The Gazette. "We sent law enforcement to confirm the reports. We relayed this information to the National Weather Service, who stated that they did not see rotation on their radar, but that it could be beneath their radar beam. The deputy who responded confirmed the rotation and asked that the sirens be sounded for the impacted areas."
Van Gundy said there are several factors local emergency responders rely on when making determinations on setting off the sirens.
"If the emergency manager or a trained spotter, which would be any field responders, request the siren to be sounded due to visual confirmation, we will sound the siren," she said. "We will sound the siren if another area has a warning issued, and we are advised by the NWS or television that the potential tornado is headed to our area. Finally, we will always sound the siren’s for tornado warnings issued by the NWS."
Because the weather is constantly evolving, like so many other scenarios dealt with, the overall goal is to be cautious.
"Like most things we deal with, weather is constantly evolving, so the scenarios are sometimes quite different," Van Gundy explained. "It’s most definitely not a decision that is made lightly and each weather event brings different challenges to the table. I know that the individuals traditionally making those decisions try to do so with citizen safety being their highest priority."
Van Gundy went on to say that it's important to pay attention to the weather when the sirens sound, because if the sirens are activated, there's a reason.
"It’s definitely not something that we like doing, nor do we do it just to do it," she said. "We do it because we care about your safety."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.