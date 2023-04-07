Parker Leeds

Parker Leeds does the long jump at the ESU Relays on March 31.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School track teams both finished second at the Lansing Invitational on Friday.

The girls finished with 125 points while the boys ended with 82.5. Seaman won both with team scores of 162 and 108.5.

