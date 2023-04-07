The Emporia High School track teams both finished second at the Lansing Invitational on Friday.
The girls finished with 125 points while the boys ended with 82.5. Seaman won both with team scores of 162 and 108.5.
Emporia had one first-place finish, which was the 4x400-meter relay team of Blake Spellman, Cooper Rech, Daghyn True and Fred Jackson with a time of 3:29.30. The boys also had a trio of second-place finishes: Jeremiah Huber in the pole vault (10-06.00), Parker Leeds in the triple jump (40-07.00) and RJ Tabares in the 110 hurdles (16.67).
The girls had six second-place finishes: Rebecca Snyder in the high jump (4-10.00), Elizabeth Willhite in the 800 (2:32.83) and 1,600-meter run (5:39.63), Micah Sheffy-Harris in the 3,200-meter run (12:32.99), the 4x800-meter relay team of Bailee Van Sickle, Maryn True, Leanna Lewis and Sofia Ruvalcaba (10:44.14) and the 4x400-meter relay team of Lauren Williams, Harley Smith, Elizabeth Willhite and Lexsey DeWitt (4:25.57).
Emporia will return to action at the KU Relays next Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, in Lawrence.
