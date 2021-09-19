The Make a Joyful Noise 5K captured the spirit of worship songs, motivating participants who either ran or walked along the course Saturday beginning at the New Life Christian Church.
The event featured individuals performing worship songs with guitar, flute, track singing and ukulele.
Of the 90 people who signed up, 40 participants appeared in person while the others joined virtually.
Organizer Melissa Herring played guitar at Locust Lane. Herring regularly ran while listening to worship music and prayed for others as a way to focus her energy while enduring the sometimes grueling activity of running. The event raised $5,000 toward its community blessing boxes and worship team.
“I really love seeing all the people turn out here together and how much they enjoy it because I’m a runner myself,” she said. “When you have all the elements, it’s just a really good experience, and I’m glad I can provide that for other people. Whenever you come along the spots where someone is playing, it’s just like this boost, like ‘ok, I can do this.’ Worship is a sacrifice and this is kind of physical sacrifice of giving your body by running, and it just makes it that more special and more intimate with God.”
But, after seven years of organizing the event, Herring said Saturday’s run would be her last. So far, only a few people have shown interest in continuing it.
“We celebrate everyone, because it’s an accomplishment regardless of time run,” she said. “This is the last year we’re doing it, and I’ve had a lot of people tell me how sad they are because a lot of people, it is their favorite race. We put a lot into it, everyone who signs up gets a big bag of goodies from sponsors, they get their shirt and medal, and organizing all the volunteers because we want to make sure we have people at every turn. We want to make sure we have people giving them water. I want people to have a good experience, so it takes a lot to put that on.”
Amanda Miracle is one participant who has been coming back for years. She walked the race with her daughters.
“Everybody was really happy this year,” Miracle said. “Years ago it poured and it was wet and cold. This was just a beautiful morning to do it. The music was lovely —there was mix of really peppy young kid stuff, and there was some old hymns and a guitar, so it was a nice mix.”
Asher Delmott, who has placed first in the men’s division at the race every year, has been running for 18 years. Though his time was reported at 11:51, issues with time equipment did not accurately record his time. He estimated a time of 16:43.
“I haven’t done an in-person race in over a year, and so I was really excited to have the opportunity to get out and see what I could do today,” he said. “It’s a unique thing about this race having all those different music stations along the course, and it’s nice not only having people stationed around the course, but singing and playing the music, there is something about it that pushes you hard.”
Delmott comes back each year to participate because of what the race has to offer.
“I make it a point to come to the races that are unique in some way, and this is different from all the other races in town and is a larger area, and it is sad that this one isn’t going to be continuing, but races come and go,” he said.
Ray Moye III was one of the musicians at the race coming in from Wichita. He sang songs from his album Plans for Me, including songs “Your Word is True” and “Turn.”
“I performed my original Gospel/ Christian songs,” he said. “It went well.”
In first place for the men was Asher Delmott at 16:43, followed by Levi Heins at 17:35 and Axel Andrade at 20:30. First place for the women was Bailey Emig at 19:11, Katie Webb at 20:26 and Josie Tackitt at 23:39. Runners received a medal, a Great Clips coupon and the first place winners received a Road ID package.
