A win is a win regardless of how ugly it is. Emporia State gladly took it in a 24-21 homecoming victory over Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon.
“It wasn’t the prettiest win, but we got one. We got one,” said Hornet head coach Garin Higgins. “Our kids needed that. At the end of the day, our kids needed to get a victory.”
The win broke a two-game losing skid and evened Emporia State’s record at 4-4. It was also the Hornets’ sixth straight game decided by a touchdown or less this season and their 10th straight victory over the Lions (3-5).
But it didn’t come easy. Emporia State’s high-flying offense struggled to score, ending a nine-game streak of scoring at least 28 points. That was thanks in part to a scoring lull wherein the Hornets were held without a point from the 2:10 mark of the first quarter to the 11:54 mark of the fourth.
Quarterback Braden Gleason came into the game leading Division II in total offense but was held to 219 yards passing and two touchdowns on 31-of-43 attempts and 24 yards rushing on eight carries.
“We could have played a lot better,” he said. “I think offensively we’ve got to be better and execute all through the game. We just didn’t play near what we should have been playing at.”
Some credit must go to Missouri Southern’s defense, which entered the game as one of the top passing defenses in the league. But while Higgins said that the Lions’ defense played hard, he added that it didn’t do anything schematically complex and that the Hornets simply missed some plays.
“I think Braden would be the first to tell you that we had some guys open there,” he said.
But Emporia State’s defense stepped up to lift the offense, setting a tone in the game by forcing three three-and-outs on Missouri Southern’s first three drives and holding the Lions to just six points through the first three quarters.
“Defensively, we played really well,” Higgins said. “The first half was one of our better halves of the year.”
The Hornets offense managed just 10 points in the first half thanks to a Sam Dobbins field goal and a rushing TD by Canaan Brooks, who finished the game with 105 yards on 28 carries.
Meanwhile, the defense held the Lions to three points through the first two periods. Missouri Southern cut the lead to 10-6 with a third-quarter field goal before Emporia State scored on a touchdown pass from Gleason to Tyler Kahmann in the opening minutes of the fourth to go up 17-6.
The Lions came back with a touchdown of their own on the ensuing drive to cut their deficit to 17-14 and the Hornets responded with another Gleason-Kahmann connection with 5:45 left to ultimately put the game out of reach.
“Our defense stepped up,” Kahmann said after leading the Hornets with nine receptions for 71 yards. “ … We knew we could move the ball and we knew were going to score. We had confidence the whole time.”
Gleason said the offense was able to put up touchdowns in the fourth quarter because it was able to find its rhythm with its up-tempo style again.
“Once we started getting our tempo, they started getting tired, I think,” he said. “We’ve got to use that to our advantage and keep at them.”
After the game, there was some frustration that the score ended up as close as it did, with Missouri Southern having a chance at recovering an onside kick after pulling to within 24-21. Despite the fact the defense dominated most of the game, the opponent still had a shot at breaking Hornet hearts again.
It’s a script that – with some variations here and there – has played out throughout the season.
“We’ve done really well for about three quarters and there’s been about a handful of plays that have messed us up along the way and we just let happen,” said linebacker Cade Harrelson, who had seven tackles for the Hornets. “We’re going to keep learning from it, keep getting better from it and keep limiting those every game.”
But at the end of the day, Emporia State prevailed and that was what mattered.
“I’m still exhausted even after a close win,” Higgins said. “Yeah, it makes you feel better, but you just think about the things that you did to even have it this close, to be honest with you. That’s the thing that we’ve got to look at. Like I said, it’s a good win for our players because they really have worked really hard and they do everything that we ask of them. We’ve still got to learn how to finish a little bit better.”
UP NEXT
Emporia State will head out on the road next week to take on Fort Hays State. The Tigers are 4-4 this season and also broke a two-game losing streak Saturday with a 21-17 win over Central Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.