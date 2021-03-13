If Allison Anderson-Harder thought things would slow down in the two weeks since she was officially named USD 253’s Superintendent of Schools, she’s not complaining that hasn’t been the case.
“Sometimes you think you might get a little bit of a breather or a grace period, but it’s been nothing like that,” she said with a laugh. “It’s just been a lot of questions and when you’re internal and you know the district well, people are like, ‘Oh, let’s get this party started.’”
Already serving as the district’s interim superintendent since Nov. 24, 2020 following the abrupt resignation of Kevin Case, Anderson-Harder took over the position permanently on Feb. 24. She has a long history with the Emporia school district, including her most recent role as the Executive Director of Special Service, which she continues to fulfill concurrently until the end of June.
And, with just a few months left in the school year, Anderson-Harder said she’s working hard to maintain the momentum she’s been building since the fall, opening the lines of communication throughout the district and the Emporia community, working to collaborate with teachers and staff on a wider scale and now, shifting gears to get Emporia schools open to 100% capacity.
Anderson-Harder said the district’s mitigation strategies along with strong community partnerships have worked throughout the school year to keep instances of COVID-19 low throughout the district.
“Our school nurses have been amazing, the partnership with the health department has been really strong — and just as strong as before — but it’s been strengthened through this process,” she said. “We have a COVID advisory committee with a good mix of people. We have medical professionals on there, as well as parent representatives, that are looking at actual data or looking at where we should be going knowing that schools are safe because of these mitigation strategies.”
She commended the district’s teachers and staff for working through those strategies, and for weathering the storm for safety.
“Something that we learned that we didn’t think that would be possible would be, for example, pre-school students and kindergarteners in masks — but they’re so good about it, and they’re good about washing their hands and just holding those other standards,” Anderson-Harder said. “It just helps us, I think, understand that when we put that information out there and we explain why we’re doing it, kids are going to do most of what we’re asking them to do, and their parents are respecting that as well. So, I really believe that the district has done a really good job, and in some ways, I feel like the district should be a leader.”
Learning impacts
Anderson-Harder said the impact on education has not gone unnoticed. While some students have done well in the remote learning model, engaging in their online classwork, others have fallen behind. Test scores have dropped, and for the majority, it’s been a struggle.
“Some students have done really well, and even students that have some special needs have done really well,” she said. “For whatever reason, just being able to focus or being able to maybe have a little bit more control over their learning. But then when we look at the majority of students, then it has been a struggle.”
Anderson-Harder said the district is looking at how to best address those learning deficits that have developed over the course of the last year. State and federal dollars have been earmarked to help address some of these issues, and Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson has been promoting a redesigned look at summer learning across the state.
Some of that could look like hands-on exploratory groups with outside components. Things that look very differently from a typical day at school.
“You have balance, too, because there’s a lot of people that are over COVID, tired of masks, tired of just everything that it takes to make instruction happen,” she said. “So how do we get teachers interested in teaching in the summer? So we are maybe even looking at retirees. We are just looking at being pretty creative about that, but we are looking at that possibility of summer learning.”
Changes in education
With 25 years in Emporia Public Schools, Anderson-Harder said the ability to evolve in the classroom has been an important component to education and helping kids learn.
“Social-emotional learning has been more of a focus — as it needs to be,” she said. “My background is in the school psychologist, and that was something I’ve known for a long time, and that was one of the reasons I went into it.”
Anderson-Harder said kids who feel safe want to come to school and are more comfortable making relationships. They are also better at managing conflict. COVID has, in part, pushed that social-emotional learning component into more of the forefront in many ways as well.
“Our teachers have been amazing and they just embrace it when they can, and then we have great student support specialists and counselors and school social workers that also help them understand how to teach that,” she said.
Opening the lines of communication
Anderson-Harder said she knew coming in as interim superintendent that many district employees felt there was a breakdown in communication between administrators and the rest of the district. It’s something she said she’s worked to address since November.
“Communication [and] collaboration is really important and starting off as interim, that was the first thing I was focusing on,” she said. “I’m all about that. How do we engage other voices and look for opportunities [to engage other voices]? I’ve been able to visit with administrators and directors, have had some conversations with teachers and classified staff, but how do I do more of that?”
During a school year that has been anything but normal, even having conversations has been a challenge. Anderson-Harder credits USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren for helping to bridge the gap between district administrators and staff to keep opportunities for conversation open when not everyone has access to technology throughout the day, or feels comfortable meeting face-to-face even while wearing a mask.
Opening lines of communication is also important in preventing further instances of sexual harassment or abuse within the district. Anderson-Harder said many people within the district were “shocked” when allegations about a former Emporia High School teacher came to light last year. The district has reinforced mandated reporting training as well as training on Title IX.
“Every single voice, every single person employed by the district is a mandated reporter, whether they are a custodian, food service, teacher, principal — anybody,” she said. “They have an obligation to report what they see.”
An inclusive environment
Anderson-Harder said she wants the Emporia community to know that USD 253 Emporia Public Schools is an inclusive district that welcomes people of all backgrounds.
“Diversity is something that should be celebrated and protected,” she said. “There are so many talented people, students, staff members and teachers, administrators, parents, community members, really taking the protocol to fullest level and being a district that the other districts in the state want to emulate.
“People want to come here. They’re seeking to come to Emporia Public Schools as a student, parents want to raise their kids through Emporia Public Schools. And we’re making sure that we’re making it a place that’s inclusive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.