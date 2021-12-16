OLATHE – The Emporia High girls wrestling team went 14-2 against the competition at the Olathe West mixer on Wednesday.
All of its wins came via pins.
“I am very pleased with the way the team wrestled tonight,” said head coach Shawn Russell. “The girls came and did their thing.
The Spartans competed against Blue Valley West, Mill Valley, Olathe North and host Olathe West. Originally, Junction City was scheduled to attend as well but was unable to make the trip due to the high winds.
Evelin Geronimo (109), Azia Obregon (115), Madelynn Griffin (126), Virginia Munoz (138), Adriana Hernandez (143) and Mia Rodriguez (170) each went 2-0.
Katina Keosybounheuang (120) went 0-1 and Megan Olson (235) went 1-1.
“We will continue to practice hard and get ready for the next tournament,” Russell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.