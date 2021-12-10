Gracie Gilpin hit two of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Emporia High girls basketball team prevailed over Seaman 32-27 in a tough defensive battle Friday night.
The game was reminiscent of the Spartans’ (2-1) low-scoring loss to the Vikings (2-1) in last year’s sub-state championship, and for Emporia head coach Carolyn Dorsey, the first half, in particular, was all too familiar.
“They out-physicaled us in the first half,” she said. “I was not happy because that’s what they did to us in sub-state. They took it to us first. And I thought in that first half, we were on our heels, punched in the face, panicking, panicking, trying to get something.”
The tone the game would take was set early on, as Seaman slowed down the game on offense and played suffocating defense. While the Spartans struggled offensively, their defense was rock-solid all night long too.
The Vikings led 7-4 after one quarter and Emporia tied it at 10-all with a 3-pointer from Gilpin just before halftime.
At the break, the Spartans were shooting just 12% (3 of 25) from the floor.
“We talked at halftime: ‘I’m tired of watching it. You be the aggressors,’” Dorsey said. “And I thought after halftime they did that. Seaman is incredibly tough defensively and I think we are too, which is why the score was so low for a while. But I’m really proud of our kids after halftime. They answered the bell. They shut some of their kids down. They got some big stops defensively, and we were able to breathe a little bit, which helps our confidence.”
The slog continued for both teams in the second half, although Emporia was able to claim a 19-16 lead by the end of the third. Gilpin hit the second of her fourth-quarter threes with 3:59 to play, giving the Spartans a 29-20 advantage, which the Vikings were never able to overcome.
“She was a little rattled (early in the game),” Dorsey said, “but man, for a senior kid to step up and hit those plays, those shots, it’s so fun. You just look at her and smile because that’s what she does.”
Gilpin finished with 15 points to lead the Spartans while Rebecca Snyder chipped in seven and Allie Baker and Riley Peak each had four.
Emporia’s shooting numbers improved in the second half and it finished the game at 24% percent (10 of 42), while Seaman ended up at 27% (11 of 42). Some key differences in the game: the Spartans were 4 of 9 from 3-point range with 15 turnovers while the Vikings were 1 of 13 from long distance with 19 turnovers.
“We have always preached (defense),” Dorsey said. “That is what we hang our hat on because offense comes and goes. You saw it. It was a battle, not pretty, but it’s because of how tough both teams are defensively. And I really think this team’s strength is they’re very versatile defensively.”
REDEMPTION
The loss to Seaman in last year’s sub-state championship haunted Dorsey and her team through the offseason, and she said that getting to beat the Vikings early this season was important emotionally.
“I think it mattered,” she said. “We tried not to talk about it, but we had it come up and, I mean, everybody was talking about it and I do think it mattered. I think they felt like there was something on their back and I know that factored a little bit.”
The win against Seaman was hard-earned but Dorsey knows the Spartans will have a second date with the Vikings on Feb. 25, the last day of the regular season.
“I’m not looking forward to playing them again,” she said. “But to get that win, that’s a big win for us. Seaman’s a good team. They’re not ranked right now. They will be by the end of the year. That’s a talented basketball team.”
HOME SWEET HOME
The Seaman game was Emporia’s home opener and the first time playing in front of a packed gymnasium in two seasons. Students and families showed up from both schools and were loud and enthusiastic throughout the contest.
“It was fun,” Dorsey said. “I will compliment our environment tonight. I remember Gracie hit a shot and that crowd just went crazy. And now the kids are (saying), ‘This is fun.’ It was good to have fans back in the gym, supporting the girls. I know they’ve been chomping at the bit to see them.”
UP NEXT
Emporia will stay home next week when Topeka High comes to town on Tuesday.
Dorsey said her team needs to continue to improve and focus on going through the Centennial League one game at a time.
“Topeka High is a challenge for us,” she said. “They’re athletic and they’re tough and obviously returned some kids that are pretty talented. We’ve got to find a way to get some offense going when we are struggling offensively. We were guarding the heck out of them but we’ve still got to score eventually.”
EMPORIA 32, SEAMAN 27
Seaman (2-1) – 7; 3; 6; 11; – 27
Emporia (2-1) – 4; 6; 9; 13; – 32
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Seaman – Becker 11 (5-14), Stallbaumer 5 (2-12), Schumann 4 (1-3), Gormley 3 (1-5), Esser 2 (1-2), Anderson 2 (1-3).
Emporia – Gilpin 15 (5-14), Snyder 7 (3-7), Baker 4 (1-5), Peak 4 (1-2), Gutierrez 1 (0-1), Kirmer 1 (0-4).
