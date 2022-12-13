The Emporia High School boys swim and dive team took second at Shawnee Mission West on Tuesday.
“Our boys started out a little slow tonight and I was a little worried at the start that it was going to be a long night,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “But once they got in and got going, we saw better times from all of our kids.”
Braxton Higgins finished first in diving, while Alex Allemang and Kager Ochs finished fourth and fifth. It was a good experience for the two new divers to be at the state pool.
“The divers got their first and only shot on the state board today,” diving coach Barb Clark said. “It wasn't the best outing and the board was really loose for them. Our new divers just need more time to practice and work on their dives.”
The swimmers were led by a second-place finish from the 200-free relay team of Rudy Bedolla, Tyler Luthi, Will Walker, and Logan Woydziak. Dawson is happy with where they are at this point in the season.
“Our big race of the night was the 200 free relay, where we dropped about 2.2 seconds to put them within 1.5 of an automatic state cut,” Dawson said. “They were also only about two seconds behind league foe Manhattan, which is a great place for us to be right now.”
The Spartans had a number of top-three finishers: Walker in the 200 free, Shane Anderson in the 100 fly, Luthi in the 100 free, and the 400 free relay team of Bedolla, Luthi, Walker, and Woydziak all finished third.
Emporia will now have off for Christmas break and will be back at home to host a meet on Thursday, Jan. 5.
200 medley relay: 7. Ian Navarro, Broden Podrebarac, Shane Anderson, Finneas Reynolds – 2:15.40
200 free: 3. Will Walker – 2:17.13
200 IM: 5. Tyler Luthi – 2:43.35
50 free: 5. Logan Woydziak – 25.13
Diving: 1. Braxton Higgins – 284.80
100 fly: 3. Shane Anderson – 1:16.02
100 free: 3. Tyler Luthi – 58.37
500 free: 6. Ian Navarro – 6:50.32
200 free relay: 2. Rudy Bedolla, Tyler Luthi, Will Walker, Logan Woydziak – 1:40.09
100 back: 4. Will Walker – 1:12.37
100 breast: 6. Logan Woydziak – 1:17.69
400 free relay: 3. Rudy Bedolla, Tyler Luthi, Will Walker, Logan Woydziak – 4:02.28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.