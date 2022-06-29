The Emporia City Commission reviewed allocation requests for 2023 from various area agencies at its study session Wednesday morning.
The allocations will come from six different funds, based on the request. After the requests for this year, city treasurer Janet Harrouff said, the city’s budget will be stretched thin.
“With all the demands on the general fund and all the departments and needs within the city, it’s….it will work, but it's very tight,” Harrouff said. “There's no extra dollars in there for extra projects.”
The special alcohol fund, which is used for drug and alcohol rehabilitation or prevention received four appropriation requests.
Of those applications, ESU drug prevention was approved for $7,200, an increase from $6,750 this year. Corner House was approved for $75,000 and Crosswinds for $15,000. Both amounts were the same as the agencies’ 2022 allocations. Empower House Ministries were not approved for their request.
The municipal band was granted $15,000, a $5,000 increase from this year, from the special parks fund.
The Regional Development Association was approved for $350,000, the same allocation as this year. Emporia Enterprises was approved for $35,000, up $10,000 from this year. Both allocations will come from the industrial development sales tax fund.
The convention tourism fund, which is funded by transient guest tax dollars, received multiple requests for funding.
Of those applications, Red Rocks will receive $7,500, the Emporia Arts Council will receive $10,000, Dynamic Discs Open will receive $25,000, and Kansas Free for Arts will receive $20,000. Each allocation amount was the same as this year.
Also from the fund, the Emporia Granada was approved for $30,000, a $10,000 increase from this year, LifeTime will receive $15,000 a year, as part of its three-year contract, and the Emporia Chamber of Commerce will receive $385,000, an increase of $20,000 from this year.
Emporia Main Street was approved for a total of $150,000. $100,000 will be paid out of the convention tourism fund and $50,000 out of the general fund, a combined increase of $37,500 from this year.
The Emporia Recreation Commission will receive $55,000 to operate the Jones Aquatic Center, the Plumb Place steering committee was approved for $25,000, and the Emporia Land Bank was approved for $50,000 out of the multi-year fund.
A request for $75,000 from the Emporia Senior Center was denied.
The National Teachers Hall of Fame requested $3,000, but the request was denied until the organization could submit the request through the proper channels. Commissioners will then reconsider the request.
According to Harrouff, the finalized budget will be presented to the commission at its next meeting on July 6.
The commission also discussed the process of creating a new logo for Emporia. Commissioners discussed both crowdsourcing and employing professional design firms but did not make a final decision during the meeting.
