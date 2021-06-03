An over-the-road truck driver is hoping to inspire unity by taking 100 separate hikes around the United States. His latest hike? Right here in Emporia.
Beau McCarter, 29, who grew up in Manhattan and is currently based in Nixa, Mo. was delivering a load to EVCO Tuesday morning when he decided to walk up the street to The Emporia Gazette building and see if he could take a few photos. A self-proclaimed history buff, McCarter had read up on on William Allen White the night before.
While he was here, McCarter mentioned he was hiking across the country. That, of course, caught the ears of newsroom staff.
"My tagline for Hikes Across America is 'unifying America one step at a time,'" he said.
The decision to start his 100 hikes across America began after observing years of growing unrest. McCarter said he had driven through protests and riots in Memphis, Tenn., watched the windows get blown out at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in 2017 when 60 people were killed in the Las Vegas shooting and was just a couple miles away when 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in 2016.
"I've had protesters coming up onto the truck, I've been to areas of terror," he said. "It just got to a point where on Jan. 6 when everybody was storming the Capitol Building — and I had just been there not one day before that — that I just got tired of seeing everybody clashing. I was like, you know what? Jan. 6 is a day that everybody needs to remember."
But there was another event that spurred McCarter to take action, too. On Dec. 15, 2020, an eighth grade grade student at Nixa Junior High died by suicide.
"This little boy named Jake Johnston, he committed suicide and it was just ... it was really tragic," McCarter said. "It was right before Christmas."
One of Johnston's friends started the 4 Jake project as a way to raise awareness and help those suffering from mental health issues, depression and thoughts about suicide.
McCarter wears a bracelet emblazoned with the words "You Matter." and "#4Jake" during his hikes and has 4 Jake decals on his truck as well.
So, McCarter made the decision to start his Hikes Across America, committing to supporting a different charity and awareness program around the country for every 10 hikes he completes. The first program he is supporting is the 4 Jake initiative, and he's halfway to his first goal.
"This is hike no. 5," he said. "I'm going to hike from The Gazette to William Allen White's house and back, and possibly try to make it over to Peter Pan Park. ... I definitely tell people that I'm not just walking in a physical sense, but in a moral one. I'm walking in the footsteps of giants."
Aside from his stop in Emporia, he's walked in the footsteps of the five Indigenous tribes on the Trail of Tears, the entire length of the Las Vegas Strip and walked in the footsteps of Pres. Theodore Roosevelt in the Badlands of North Dakota.
He said, in doing some reading ahead of his trip to Emporia, he learned about White's friendship with Roosevelt. McCarter said he also admired the Gazette publisher's stand against the Ku Klux Klan.
"When I found out about what he did with the Ku Klux Klan by running for governor, he was never a sore loser," he said. "He said, 'I might not have won the race, but I got my point across.' That's all he cared about at the end of the day, was just making sure the values that his mom and dad taught him were going to extend on to future generations."
And McCarter is hoping his hikes inspire future generations as well.
Every walk he takes, he is accompanied by "Beary" — a stuffed bear given to him by his 7-year-old stepdaughter he shares with his girlfriend of four years.
"He's a little worn out," McCarter said. "It says 'hugs' on it and it used to have a little baby bear attached to it and so our little one, she took the baby bear off and then she gave me the big one. She said, 'You take him on the road so you don't have to be alone.' She took the little one and she sleeps with that, so while I'm on the road, I have Beary, and she has the little baby bear."
He said the separations are difficult but these walks are a way to keep them connected. He snaps pictures of Beary at every stop.
McCarter said he will be making another stop in Emporia sometime — Red Rocks State Historic Site was closed when he walked from The Gazette office to Exchange Street on Tuesday — and he plans on learning more about local history the next time he's in town.
Those interested in following along with McCarter on his travels can join him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/725641711416469.
To learn more about the 4 Jake project, visit www.4jake.org.
