Twenty-five nonprofit organizations from Lyon and surrounding counties were the beneficiaries of a record-setting $455,703.96 in donations collected during the Emporia Community Foundation’s 2021 Match Day.
The totals for each organization along with the overall total were revealed during a ceremony at the Flinthills Mall Tuesday morning.
The 2021 overall total shattered the record set in 2020 by $133,668.06 – or 29%. During Match Day’s eight-year history, it has raised in all $1,877,952.10 for smaller nonprofit organizations in the area.
In 2021, 32 nonprofit organizations applied to be included in Match Day, although only 25 could be accepted. The organizations had to have an operating budget of $150,000 or less and the applicants were whittled down to their final number by the ECF Match Day Committee.
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow has been involved in Match Day since its inception and received $6,673.16 this year.
“It has meant the world,” said HOTT president Veronica Sotelo. “We’re able to give out scholarships for high school graduating seniors. Any little bit helps, so I’m hoping that that will motivate them to keep going.”
While HOTT does a variety of things in the community, Sotelo said that the funds raised from Match Day will go specifically to scholarships.
The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter has also been a part of Match Day since it was founded. FEAS walked away with $29,745.75 on Tuesday.
“It’s life-changing for the animals and for our organization,” said Deb Ghere, FEAS treasurer. “So many more animals will be helped medically and be able to stay in their own homes. It keeps them out of the shelter with medical costs skyrocketing. That’s our main focus, is to keep those animals healthy.”
Ghere said that having so many people in the community donate to FEAS’s cause was an “awesome” experience.
“We can’t thank the donors – our specific donors as well as the Match Day donors – (enough) for all they do for us, for the animals,” she said. “It’s just amazing.”
The William Allen White Community Partnership – which operates the Red Rocks State Historic Site – received $8,218.29. According to board vice president Lori DeWinkler, last year’s Match Day funds went to pay for Flint Hills Technical College students to refurbish William Lindsay White’s 1950s era black Cadillac and this year’s funds would go toward a new project.
“The house next door to Red Rocks is William Allen White’s mother’s house, so we’re wanting to redo it so we can add it as part of the tour also,” DeWinkler said. “That’s going to be very exciting. It’s just exciting doing tours. We have school groups coming and I’ve had a lot of people – because I also give tours – that have lived here their whole lives, never been to it and they’re excited.”
Food for Students, which provides weekend to-go bags of non-perishable food items for Emporia students dealing with food insecurity, received a check for $29,745.75.
“We’re very grateful for all the support,” said Food for Students president and bag-stuffer Chris Walker. “This was a record number of giving – the most that we’ve ever received – which will allow us to provide 2,700 bags of food. We’re just very thankful.”
After being held completely online in 2020, ECF opened its doors throughout the day on Nov. 15 for in-person donations while also maintaining the online option.
Matching donors added an additional $60,000 to the total raised. This year, the matching donors were the Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; the Jane and Bernard Reeble Endowed Foundation; the Trusler Foundation; the Preston Family Charitable Fund; the WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust; Fred and Paula Neuer; and Nick and Jan Laurent.
Local businesses also contributed additional money for prizes and awards.
“This is the ECF’s gift to the community as the foundation does not take any portion of the donations to the organizations,” said ECF executive director Becky Nurnberg in a written release. “However, it would not be possible without the generous support of our business community.”
2021 Match Day Totals:
Arvonia Historic Preservation Society - $17,137.75
C4 Food Pantry (Chase County Care & Compassion, Inc.) - $ 18,474.98
Camp Alexander - $ 19,202.10
Chase County Historical Society and Museum – $ 18,968.31
Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity – $30,349.60
Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills – $4,475.37
Emporia Granada Theatre Alliance, Inc. - $12,496.28
Emporia Municipal Band – $6,162.98
Emporia Sertoma Club Miniature Train - $4,967.96
FEAS (Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter) – $29,745.75
Food for Students – $27,755.18
Friends of the Emporia Public Library - $9,252.71
Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow – $6,673.16
Humane Society of the Flint Hills - $17,211.09
Keep It A Safe Summer Taskforce – $2,418.48
Lyon County Crime Stoppers – $7,391.00
Main Street Mommas - $16,689.31
Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards, Inc. - $29,353.14
NLC Youth Association – $20,807.44
Pioneer Bluffs – $50,863.39
Project Playscape - $10,378.12
Red Rocks - William Allen White Community Partnership - $8,218.29
Team Schnak Strong – $65,572.21
Vernon H. Buck VFW Post 7957 - $4,487.22
Wade Barrett Memorial Fund - $16,651.64
