A little more than two years after announcing the public phase of its $3.1 million Stronger Together campaign, SOS, Inc. welcomed the community to an open house and ribbon cutting at its new consolidated location.
The SOS Advocacy and Outreach Center, located at 1420 C of E Dr., has brought all of the organization’s programs and services under one roof, including administrative services, Crisis and Outreach Services and CASA of the Flint Hills on the first floor and the Child Visitation and Exchange Center and the Child Advocacy Center on the second floor.
Executive Director Connie Cahoone said bringing all four locations together has been wonderful, both for SOS staff and for clients seeking services.
“It’s just wonderful to have them all under one roof,” she said. “When clients come in, we’ll be able to help them immediately instead of sending them to a different location. We’ll be able to walk them right up to the location where they can receive help, whether it’s the second floor, whether it’s the first floor — wherever they need to go, we’re going to be right there to help them.”
The SOS Advocacy and Outreach Center entrance is located on the east side of the building, and visitors will see the donor wall on the south wall. The four pillars represent the four levels of giving for the Stronger Together campaign, Cahoone said.
The largest donor toward the campaign was the WS and EC Jones Testamentary Trust.
“We couldn’t have done this without them and without their support,” Cahoone said. “We have these pillars of strength and peace and comfort and hope, and to think you have to have $3,000 or more to donate to be on the board. And look at how many people that are on the board? It’s just absolutely magnificent. It’s amazing the people that really stepped up to make a difference to help us. We couldn’t have done this without those special people.”
SOS staff are enjoying the new space so far, settling into new offices and figuring out protocols in the shared environment. They are also enjoying what it means for clients.
In the CAC and CVEC, for example, staff now have three large visitation areas for families, instead of just one room with a large desk getting in the way.
CVEC director Tara Schnakenberg said each room appealed to a different age bracket.
Cahoone said there is still a little work to do on the building. While there is some painting left to do, the main project left to tackle is an outdoor playground for the children who come through the organization’s doors.
“They deserve to have some happiness in their lives and one of the things kids love to do is go outside and play,” she said. “We have a fence, but that’s all we have right now. So, we need a playground, we need mulch, we need an area that’s going to be comfortable for them. We’ve got a cement slab, so maybe we could use some pickleball equipment.”
Cahoone said they also want to put up a play area for families at the Child Visitation and Exchange Center.
“Those are the big things we’re looking at at this particular moment,” she said. “We’re going to need some technology in our conference room, but we’ll worry about that after. Clients are the things I worry about the most.”
In addition to all of its other services, the SOS Shelter is also now also housed on-site, located in the garden level of the building. Cahoone said the new location gives the shelter an added layer of security, with several ways stopping people from getting in.
“We’ve made sure to have plenty of cameras, we have lots of security around people,” she said. “The bad people in Emporia knew where the shelter was; the good people didn’t. Now the good people in Emporia do know, so they can help us watch out and protect our clients as well, so it’s a win-win all the way around.”
Cahoone said SOS staff were excited to bring shelter clients into the new space, with brand new rooms and an overall welcoming atmosphere. The organization is currently seeking donors to “adopt” shelter rooms to make things even more comfortable and accommodating.
SOS is purchasing six new trundle beds and six new twin beds from Guion’s Showcase, as well as a dry erase calendar for each room. The cost of each item ranges from $23 for a calendar to $450 for a twin bed and $600 for a trundle bed. Cahoone said donations can be made online by listing the item in the “In Honor Of” field on the SOS website, or by mailing a check and writing the items in the memo field.
“If they prefer, we could also use bedding and decor and pictures on the wall,” she said. “Some positive sayings, inspirational sayings.”
If you are interested in adopting a shelter room call SOS at 620-343-8799 for more details. Donations can be made online at www.soskansas.com or mailed to SOS, 1420 C of E Drive, Suite 6, Emporia, KS 66801.
Cahoone emphasized her appreciation to everyone who donated to the campaign on behalf of SOS for helping make the consolidated location a reality.
“Emporia really steps up and you can see that,” she said. “That’s very evident in this building. We’re very grateful.”
