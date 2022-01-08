Dynamic Discs cemented its place at the top of the disc golf world this week with two historic endorsement signings.
On Monday, the Emporia-based disc golf company announced that it had signed Kona Panis to a four-year, $500,000 deal, which equals the largest annual endorsement for a female disc golfer. And then on Tuesday, it announced that it had signed Ricky Wysocki to a four-year, $4 million deal with a $250,000 signing bonus, which set one the largest yearly endorsements in the sport’s history.
This week’s news certainly made people sit up and take notice.
“We knew this was big news; we knew this was going to be a big moment in disc golf,” said Dynamic Discs founder, owner and CEO Jeremy Rusco. “This is the second player on the men’s side to be making $1 million a year, and that’s pretty amazing to think about for being a disc golfer.”
Rusco said that the dramatic increase in disc golf’s popularity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has helped propel Dynamic Discs. It also took professional disc golfers from being little more than hobbyists just scraping by to celebrities with hugely influential social media presences.
But until this week, he said all the big, headline-making deals were being made by other companies.
“We knew we had taken a little bit of a backseat for a few years in terms of high-profile players being at the top of our team and we knew that, at some point, we wanted to get some of those high profile players back on the Dynamic Discs team,” Rusco said. “I didn’t think that was going to happen in 2022, but as things continued to progress and as (Team Dynamic Discs director) Eric McCabe continued to have conversations with some of these high profile players … it became evident that this could become a reality.”
Rusco said that five years ago, a top disc golf player might make $50,000 a year and that the sharp increase in how much players could make from an endorsement deal was a surprise. However, the fact that the sport has reached the level it’s at now validates disc golf as a legitimate professional sport.
“We’ve talked for years about how disc golf is going to get there, we’re going to get there,” he said. “This is just one more step in the right direction in terms of getting there. And while this is only the second player to be guaranteed $1 million a year, I’m certain that in just a couple of more years, there’ll be more than a handful of players that are making that amount of money. That’s pretty exciting for the future generation of the sport, to know that they can get out there, put in the hard work, enjoy what they do and be financially rewarded for playing and promoting disc golf.”
But of course, these endorsement deals don’t just help out the athletes who sign them. Rusco said that the deals are an investment that Dynamic Discs expects to see a return on and that, in fact, it already has.
“We were blown away by the response to purchase Ricky’s discs,” he said. “I’m actually surprised that our website did not crash.”
And while the news resounded across the planet, Rusco said it was particularly meaningful for the city of Emporia, which Dynamic Discs has helped put on the map in the disc golf world.
“I do think this also brings more positive light on Emporia disc golf as well,” he said. “It really solidifies our community as a community that embraces disc golf from an entire community standpoint, whether that be disc golf from the grassroots level, teaching disc golf in the school system to everything that we’re doing at Dynamic Discs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.