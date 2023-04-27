Lyon County Commissioners received a public health update on COVID-19 numbers, animal bites and tick-borne illnesses at their meeting Thursday morning.
CareArc CEO Renee Hivley said that COVID-19 numbers are expected to drop as the national emergency comes to an end on May 11.
County Public Health Officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga said COVID numbers are where the county wants them, though the lower numbers may be due to a lack of testing.
“We haven’t really had any COVID admissions or hospitalizations, which is great,” she added.
However, Oyenuga said, tick-borne illness and rabies are on the rise as the weather begins to warm. Environmental Services Director Keena Privat said animal bites topped 26 last quarter, a number she expects the county will surpass this quarter.
“It’s really important that people are vaccinating their pets this time of year,” Hivley added. “In spring, rabies picks up. We have already had a rabid skunk within the county.”
Privat added that childcare provider numbers continue to be low in the county, though efforts have been made to help bolster individuals filing to become providers. According to Hively, CareArc is also struggling to find dental assistants and nursing support and is still looking for an additional physician.
In further business, the county approved changing its hazardous waste regulations to align with the state and national guidelines.
Noxious Weed Director Amy Welch said the Environmental Protection Agency changed its restrictions on Household Hazardous Waste facilities accepting business waste in 2010, prompting the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to change its restrictions as well.
“When they went and did all of that, their wording wasn’t correct,” Welch said.
Under the new regulations, the county is only able to receive waste from certain individuals or organizations under 55 pounds, as opposed to the former 220 pounds. The new restrictions would make it nearly impossible for the county to dispose of waste from local businesses.
“It’s putting us in a rut because none of the businesses that bring stuff to us bring less than 220 pounds,” Welch said.
With the new restrictions, Welch said the county will be reaching out to businesses with recommendations of transportation for hazardous waste, but businesses would have to set up their own contracts.
- Purchased a used Sullair 185 CFM compressor with 1,200 hours from Gerken Rent-All in Emporia for $15,275 from the multi-year fund.
- Approved a quote from APAC-Kansas, Inc. to place a 2” overlay on Road 170 from Highway K-170 East to old Highway 50 for an estimated $254,581.48 from the road and bridge fund.
- Approved Roxie Van Gundy attending the Regional Colorado NENA/APCO Conference on May 9-10, spending not to exceed $1,000, the National NENA Conference on June 17-22, spending not to exceed $2,700 and the Certified Public Safety Executive Capstone School - APCO - July 9-21, spending not to exceed $3,700. All the travel expenses will be covered by 911 funds or scholarships.
- Paid an invoice from Elections Systems & Software for $54,212.75 for a yearly service and maintenance contract.
