The Emporia High School bowling teams were in Manhattan on Wednesday for a quad with three Centennial League opponents.
The Lady Spartans finished second with a score of 2,154. Junction City won the event with a score of 2,233.
Two Lady Spartans finished in the top five individually. Darby Hauff finished third with series of a 579, while Olivia Boettcher took fifth with a 553 series.
The boys finished third with a score of 2,504 finishing behind Manhattan (2,724) and Junction City (2,525).
Khalil Sanchez led the Spartans with a 645 series and a fourth-place finish.
Emporia will have its first home meet of the season on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Flint Hills Lanes against Newton and Seaman.
