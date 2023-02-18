Right now Ukrainians are fighting a war inflicted upon them by Vladimir Putin and Russia. They are fighting a war they shouldn’t have to fight. They are fighting to maintain their sovereignty. Soldiers and civilians are fighting and dying each day. They are fighting for freedom, understanding the cost of their freedom.
I am impressed by Ukrainians when I think about how they must be tiring of the bomb blasts and gunfire, sleepless nights and wondering when it will end. Yet, Ukrainians are showing incredible resilience to the evils put upon them, standing up against the Goliath of their day.
What’s happening in Ukraine made me think about how our own history has been shaped by military conflict. Fighting so many military wars for the freedoms and rights of people, whether in this nation or other nations. It offered a moment to remember the cost. Then it hit me, it hit me like a ton of bricks. How weak our inner and communal fortitude have become in dealing with the Goliaths of our own nation and states.
We moan and groan about how tired we are of all the negative press from D.C., or state and local politics. We gripe about partisanship. We cuss at the same ol’ same ol’ rhetoric from politicians. We shut ourselves off from the bombardment of news broadcasts, and the onslaught of social media because it’s just-too-painful. How apathetic we have become to the cost of freedom.
Right now, in our own state, Kansans are fighting a war for freedom against Corporate Goliaths, right wing demagogues and a Republican party unwilling to stand up for the freedoms of all people. They are hoping that you’ll just give up. They are hoping you’ll be too tired from just making ends meet that you won’t care that your liberties are being stripped away by their lust for money and power. They are counting on you to not understand they are no different than Putin and Russia, desiring total control over the masses.
Some of you may think this is hyperbole. But it’s not. Just look at the Republican legislation put forth in this session:
Restricting freedoms to voter drop boxes -
Restricting access to reproductive healthcare choices -
Restricting freedoms of LGBTQIA persons -
Restricting opportunity for net-metering and 3rd Party Purchasing Power Agreements when it comes to solar power -
Restricting the success of our Public Education System by advocating for school vouchers that will take hundreds of millions of dollars away from Public Education.
It’s not hyperbole. It’s what is happening in our state right now.
But, take heart. For we live in a state and nation where the people have the freedom to stand in opposition to any and all Goliaths. We have the freedom to speak out for justice. We have the right to speak out for women’s autonomy, racial justice, LGBTQIA persons, voting rights and access to drop boxes and mail in ballots for all, fair/just taxes, public education, clean energy, climate justice and so many more issues of where freedoms are being impeded by the Goliaths of our day.
The only question we must answer for ourselves in the midst of this battle against the Goliaths of our day is whether or not we have the inner and communal fortitude to stand for freedom. Can we commit ourselves day after day to freedom, by bombarding our legislators with texts, emails, phone calls, letters and rallies to let them know we are the people of this state and nation and we want freedom? Can we be like the Ukrainian people day after day after day?
I will never be one to advocate for military intervention. But I believe there is a cost to freedom. And the cost for us, in Kansas and the nation, is staying engaged in the democratic process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.