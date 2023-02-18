mcmcguire.jpg

Right now Ukrainians are fighting a war inflicted upon them by Vladimir Putin and Russia. They are fighting a war they shouldn’t have to fight. They are fighting to maintain their sovereignty. Soldiers and civilians are fighting and dying each day. They are fighting for freedom, understanding the cost of their freedom.

I am impressed by Ukrainians when I think about how they must be tiring of the bomb blasts and gunfire, sleepless nights and wondering when it will end. Yet, Ukrainians are showing incredible resilience to the evils put upon them, standing up against the Goliath of their day.

