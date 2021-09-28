TOPEKA — Avary Eckert won the individual Centennial League title and the Emporia High girls golf team took second place overall at the Western Hills Golf Club on Monday.
Avary Eckert became the first Spartan girl to win the league individually and Emporia’s runner-up team finish was the best in school history.
“So proud of the whole team,” said head coach Rick Eckert. “Everyone did well and everyone's contribution played a role. It was really exciting to get our first-ever second-place finish. Yes, you always want to win, but for us, this was the next best thing to a win.”
He said that his team is continuing to produce better performances each time they compete and that that will come in handy as postseason play draws near.
“We are continuing to improve our team score which is great to see, it means consistency from the front line players and tremendous improvement from the back line players,” he said. “We still have room to improve and we will continue to try to get better each week. The big focus now shifts to regionals in two weeks. We are anxious to see where we will be placed by KSHSAA for that tournament.”
The team’s total score of 355 was its best at the league tournament. Avary Eckert’s championship-winning score was 74, while Olivia Eckert shot her season-best of 77 to place fourth individually.
Both of them earned first-team All-Centennial League honors.
“Avary continues to lead the team and play consistent, solid golf week in and week out,” Rick Eckert said. “ … We are really proud of her and thrilled that she is the first-ever girl from Emporia High to win the Centennial League tournament. Now she is ready to move on to the next big focus -- regionals.
“Olivia had a really nice day overall, with the exception of a couple brain cramps as we refer (to) them. She was only three shots off the lead and she made two triple bogeys on the front nine. The other holes were fairly consistent and she really dug deep to make critical up-and-downs then throwing in her first-ever eagle on the par 5 seventh hole.”
Ella Fessler finished 13th with a 93 and Lacey Rust shot a personal-best 111 to finish 32nd.
Fessler was named third-team All-Centennial League.
“Ella also played a solid round today and didn't make any huge mistakes allowing her to have a nice top 15 finish,” Rick Eckert said. “Overall, we are just continuing to gain important experience, fixing errors we make and moving forward together to improve our games.”
The Spartans are scheduled to play next at Shawnee Heights’ Lake Shawnee Golf Course in Topeka on Thursday, although the forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms in the capital city that day.
