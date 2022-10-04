Emporia Middle School sixth-graders will participate in the ninth annual Walk-a-Thon fundraiser at the Emporia High School track this Friday.
Students will be walking the track most of the day, Christy Dragonas, sixth-grade counselor, said, as part of their fundraising efforts for five local organizations. Students will be raising money through Friday. Those who wish to donate can do so through individual sixth-graders or by calling EMS at 620-341-2335.
“We will also be holding a silent auction through Facebook that will start [this] week,” Dragonas said. “Many of our wonderful businesses and individuals in the Emporia community have donated items for the silent auction.”
This year’s funds will be presented to Food for Students, Camp Alexander, Street Cats Clubs, Habitat for Humanity and the Baby Closet of Emporia. The funds will be presented to the five organizations at a presentation at the EMS cafeteria at 2:30 p.m.
“We will also represent an EMS staff member and an EMS student/family,” Dragonas added.
Dragonas said the community service project shows students the kind of difference they can make.
“They are able to see that every dollar collected adds up and benefits so many people in the community,” she said. “It gives them a sense of pride, belonging and what it feels like to make a difference. We hope that it drives them to continue to volunteer and help out the Emporia community in their future years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.