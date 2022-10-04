walkathon1.jpg

EMS sixth-graders pictured at last year’s Walk-a-Thon. The middle school students raised a record $18,000.

 File photo

Emporia Middle School sixth-graders will participate in the ninth annual Walk-a-Thon fundraiser at the Emporia High School track this Friday.

Students will be walking the track most of the day, Christy Dragonas, sixth-grade counselor, said, as part of their fundraising efforts for five local organizations. Students will be raising money through Friday. Those who wish to donate can do so through individual sixth-graders or by calling EMS at 620-341-2335.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.