The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced Sarah Smith as an Assistant Executive Director.
She will succeed Annie Diederich, who is retiring from the KSHSAA staff.
Smith is currently enrolled in the master’s program in educational administration at Emporia State University, which she will complete in May.
A Wetmore, Kansas native, Smith will join KSHSAA after serving as high school and junior high activities director and grade 10-12 English teacher for the Doniphan West USD 111 District since August 2016. She has experience as a successful volleyball coach and Kansas Association for Youth (KAY) club sponsor with Doniphan West. Prior to working with the Mustangs, Smith was a teacher, KAY club sponsor and basketball coach at the Wetmore Academic Center for eleven years.
“Ms. Smith is respected as an outstanding educator and will continue to empower students to serve, grow, and lead as they engage in interscholastic activities,” said KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick in a press release. “Her faithful service as a teacher, coach, building administrator, district leader, and her parent perspective all support Sarah as an excellent choice to fulfill the duties so capably administered by Ms. Diederich.”
Smith is a lifelong learner committed to timely, concise and clear communication. She is known as a team builder and is committed to supporting member schools in furthering education-based activity experiences for Kansas students. Her primary responsibilities will be the administration of gymnastics, tennis, volleyball, the KSHSAA Hall of Fame, the Kansas Association for Youth (KAY) program, bowling and unified bowling while assisting with general administration.
