Skywalkers gymnasts Journey Walburn and Paige Newland earned multiple top-15 finishes at the Stars and Stripes Championships held July 20-21w in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Walburn earned a pair of top-15 finishes, while Newland had one top-10 finish. Walburn finished ninth in Tumbling level 6, 13-14 age division, and took 14th in Trampoline level 7, 13-14 age division.
Newland was 10th in Tumbling level 5, 11-12 age division, finished 27th in Trampoline level 6, 11-12 age division, and was 58th in Double Mini level 6, 11-12 age division.
“I’m extremely proud of them and all the work (they put) into (this meet) and their performances under that pressure,” Skywalkers Gymnastics coach Josh Wright said. “Individually, when both of them are doing their warm-up stuff out there, they’re both really focused. They were really trying to make the changes that I was asking them to make in the moment.
“They were determined, focused and they were trying to put the best that they could put out there. As a coach, I can’t ask for anything better. (They had) great attitudes and really (took) in the experience. It was awesome to be a part of it.”
Walburn and Newland’s appearances at the Stars and Stripes Championships rounded out Skywalkers’ season after the gymnasium sent several gymnasts to the USA Gymnastics National Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
Haylee Weiss and Braxton Higgins were among the group that went to Des Moines to bring home national championships.
“I think (the summer has) been extremely successful,” Wright said. “In any kind of sport, we’re always trying to go as far as we can. I just appreciate the fact that these kids at these meets in Florida and Iowa got the opportunity to represent the gym and the state on the national level. It’s really important to see the big picture (and) to get our ultimate goals in line.
“We’re trying to develop strong people that learn skills that are going to make their lives better. I think performing at these kind of meets helps them build that character.”
Gaining that experience early can get gymnasts to where the top ones have been before. However, it will be a tough road for them to get to the national stage and try to be among the best of the best.
“Typically, when you first start competing at nationals, it’s a lot of pressure and it’s a learning experience,” Wright said. “It’s about taking an opportunity and performances are often changing, because the nerves are high. The only way to get better is that — experience.”
Now with the season over, all gymnasts will focus on the 2020 season with practices for remainder of the year.
“It should be the most exciting part of the year, as far as new skills and a break from intense competition,” Wright said. “We don’t start competing again until January. We get to do (some) new skills, have fun at practice and really work hard on our strength game. It’s (gonna be) a different pace in practice and we need a break after all the routine work they’ve been doing for (the last) nine months.
“It’s been routine, routine (and) skill after skill. Pretty much nothing being good enough. We’ve been pushing them really hard.”
