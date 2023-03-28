The Emporia High School boys tennis team began its season with a home invite on Tuesday afternoon.
The Spartans placed seventh as a team and senior Mats Goerres finished second at singles, going 3-1 on the day. He won his matches 8-4, 8-7 (4) and 8-5 before losing 8-1 in the first-place match.
“It was pretty rough at the beginning, but the more I got into it the better it went,” Goerres said. “This was my first tournament in three years, so I’m pretty happy with second place today.”
Head coach Saul Trujillo was glad to see Goerres, who is an exchange student from the Netherlands, perform as well as he did in his first tournament.
“He just has a great feel for the game,” Trujillo said. “He has a big serve and nice groundstrokes. He started off shaky in this tournament but he’s kept his composure and I’m super proud of him.”
The doubles team of junior Jake Simons and freshman Carlos Bautista won the consolation bracket to finish ninth place, also finishing 3-1 on the day. Trujillo was glad with how they worked together on their first day as a doubles pair.
“Carlos is a singles player so sticking him in doubles and working on it during practice has been a huge change for him,” Trujillo said. “But Jake has been a good leader and has been helping him out.”
Emporia will host its second of three invites this week on Thursday, March 30 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.