The Emporia High School boys soccer team fell to Maize South, 4-1, at Emporia High School on Thursday night.
The defending 5A state champs held the Spartans off the scoreboard until Emilio Aleman found the net in the 83rd minute.
Head coach Victor Ibarra said the matchup was a good test for what is a young team early in the season.
"Whenever you decide to schedule the state champions, there's a method to the madness," Ibarra said. "I don't ever go into a game thinking we're going to lose, but we sure tried to compete. Having such a young roster be able to see such a talented team, it gives them a first-hand view of what it looks like."
Ibarra was glad to see how his players competed with some of the top players in the state as the game went along.
"We want to see how we measure up against the best, and they're one of the best in the nation," Ibarra said. "I thought we had four or five guys who were able to match their intensity as the game went along. I was happy with our performance and how we competed."
Emporia (1-2) will hit the road next week for the Titan Classic, which will take place at Wichita South. It will begin on Monday, Sept. 4 against Wichita Northwest beginning at 3 p.m.
