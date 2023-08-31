Kevin Magana

Emporia's Kevin Magana takes a free kick against Maize South on Thursday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys soccer team fell to Maize South, 4-1, at Emporia High School on Thursday night.

The defending 5A state champs held the Spartans off the scoreboard until Emilio Aleman found the net in the 83rd minute.

