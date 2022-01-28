U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran called on individuals to continue doing their part to limit the spread of COVID-19 during a visit to Emporia Thursday afternoon.
The Republican congressman spoke at the Flint Hills Optimist Club’s meeting at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union and addressed a number of topics, including COVID-19.
“People who should be vaccinated: be vaccinated, and try to make certain that we do the things necessary in our own lives to prevent the spread and prevent us from becoming patients in the hospital,” Moran said.
He said that hospitals are struggling under the weight of the pandemic and that, in larger hospitals especially, it’s not for a lack of bed space, but for a lack of staff.
Much of the nursing shortage, he said, is due to burnout.
“It is this burnout of all these now two years in which people have had to deal with COVID and so everything that we can do to slow, prevent the spread of this disease, to reduce,” he said. “It seems to me that this variant of COVID, if you’ve been vaccinated, is a lot less serious, but still, people are ending up in hospitals, so the challenge is still trying to make sure that we do the things to stay out of the hospital.”
Moran, who is the lead Republican in the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, said that a little-known fourth mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs is to provide healthcare to non-veterans in times of emergency. The VA hospitals in Wichita, Leavenworth, Topeka and Kansas City have opened up beds to non-veterans to help lighten the load on other hospitals in the state.
“I don’t think this is going to be a huge number because the veterans’ hospitals have their challenges as well in caring for veterans, but for the capacity that they have, there’s one more opportunity now for a patient to be transferred for care,” he said.
Dovetailing off of this topic, Moran also touched on the blood shortage across the nation, saying that a doctor from his hometown had asked him to “remind people how easy and necessary it is for blood donations.”
Inflation
Moran said that, domestically, inflation is “a really high priority” and said that both Republican and Democratic administrations have been responsible for spending more money than the government can afford.
However, he said that that has been exacerbated recently.
“More money was appropriated after President Biden was elected and a Democratic Congress, and the Federal Reserve has been slow in trying to bring in this ever-increasing money supply that caused things,” he said.
Moran said that inflation was also in part due to supply chain issues which were in themselves due in part to people being out of work.
“This is not a circumstance in which people can’t find a job,” he said. “It’s just a circumstance in which people are less interested in working at the jobs that are there. And that also is troublesome. I don’t know how in this county, how we have a future in Emporia or in Hays or in America if we don’t have people who understand and appreciate the value of work, which is more than just getting a paycheck. It has something to do with meaning in life and purpose.”
Ukraine
With some U.S. officials saying that the buildup of Russian military forces on Ukraine’s eastern border represents an imminent invasion, Moran — an appropriator for the Department of Defense — will participate in a classified briefing of the situation next week.
He said he was discouraged that the U.S.’s NATO allies did not seem to be holding together as well as they had in the past and that Germany in particular was seemingly less willing to discourage a Russian invasion by proposing sanctions.
But he also said he was hesitant about the idea of putting U.S. forces into the situation should Russia take the aggressive actions that many suggest are possible.
“I don’t think that Ukraine is a country that is of huge significance to the United States, and therefore it’s hard to say that we ought to have military personnel on the ground,” Moran said. “If we can help supply them, if we can do everything we can to deter Putin from coming in or to know that he pays a high price for going in, I think that’s of value.”
Whatever happens, he acknowledged that the U.S. is in a difficult position and cited his memories of the U.S. war in Vietnam and of the way U.S. forces pulled out of Afghanistan last summer.
“I am still trying to figure out how you make certain the world knows we are loyal and committed, and our friendship, our relationship is worthwhile at the same time trying to make certain that we don’t have more much long-term situations in which we have military men and women (deployed in combat),” he said. “ … There are consequences for doing nothing something and there are consequences for doing nothing. And what’s the answer in between?”
