“He’d give you the shirt off his back.”
“He never met a stranger.”
“If you needed help, he was the first person to offer.”
Friends, family and loved ones gathered at Soden’s Grove on a sunny October Saturday to celebrate the life of Emporian Rob Clark. Before he passed away in July, Clark told his wife, Debbie, that he wanted to be remembered “with barbeque and a bike ride.”
“He said he wanted us to honor him by riding through the Flint Hills that he rode all his life,” she said.
Clark was a member of ABATE of Kansas District 12 and frequently participated in motorcycle rides to benefit charities and local needs. He also enjoyed cooking, especially barbeque, and spending time with the community that gathered around him.
The Clarks lost their son, Aaron, when he was just 21. But their lives remained full of young people. Aaron’s friends continued to spend time with Rob and Debbie, and other teenagers and young adults in need of guidance found their way to the couple.
“Rob just kept bringing these kids home,” Debbie Clark recalled. “Our door was never shut to them. They call us ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ and now their kids call us ‘Grandma’ and ‘Grandpa’.”
“If you knew him, then you were a son, a daughter, a sister, a brother,” said Ashleigh Dorr. “No one was an orphan around him.”
Sharon Wilsenach is one of the many who consider Clark a father.
“He was a good dad,” she said. “He taught us how to be hard workers, how to be committed in a marriage.”
Trever Wilson found a positive role model in Clark.
“He was a straight shooter, he told you what he was thinking, whether you wanted to hear it or not. But he was gentle about it,” he said. “If it wasn’t for Rob, I wouldn’t have turned my life around.”
Clark worked as an electrician for Mid-America Electric and Day & Zimmerman, and he used those skills to assist members of his community. Friend Melissa Buckridge said she lost count of how many times he helped her.
“Anytime I needed help, he was there,” she said. “He fixed my furnace in the winter and my air conditioner in the summer, even if I couldn’t afford to pay him.”
Floyd Thomas is a funeral director at Roberts-Blue-Barnett and a long-time friend of Clark’s. He shared the story about the day they met.
“It was the first day of sixth grade. My family was poor. I was wearing pants that were too short, my glasses were taped. At recess, some of the other boys were messing with me, giving me a hard time. Then here came Rob, wading in. He defended me, stuck up for me, and we’ve been friends ever since.”
Everyone seemed to have an example of Clark’s generosity and integrity to share, but peppered among the stories were glimpses of a man with a mischievous sense of humor and a streak of rebellion.
“They broke the mold with Rob,” friend John Armstrong said. “He was the ultimate definition of unappropriate.”
The good-natured laughter following that statement spoke volumes about a man whose life impacted so many.
