Lyon County again held mostly steady in its COVID-19 numbers as public health officials reported 84 new positives and 86 new recoveries Friday afternoon, leaving the county with 119 active cases.
Twenty-three of the active cases are considered to be breakthrough cases and there have been a total of 179 breakthrough cases in Lyon County. Ninety-two of those cases had received the Moderna vaccine, 49 had received Johnson & Johnson and 38 had received Pfizer.
Meanwhile, Newman Regional Health reported Thursday that on average 20 of its 25 hospital beds were filled by COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients during the period of Sept. 15-28. There were 37 people hospitalized at NRH from July 1-Sept. 28, with 34 of them being unvaccinated.
The hospital reported five available beds ending this week.
The hospital also averaged eight new positive COVID-19 cases per day during the period of Sept. 15-28. On a daily average, four were diagnosed in inpatient services, two were diagnosed in the emergency room, one was diagnosed in Express Care and one was diagnosed in the intensive care unit.
The updated Lyon County statistics come as the Associated Press reported that more than a year after U.S. health care workers on the front lines against COVID-19 were saluted as heroes, some are being issued panic buttons in case of assault and ditching their scrubs before going out in public for fear of harassment.
Across the country, doctors and nurses are dealing with hostility, threats and violence from patients angry over safety rules designed to keep the scourge from spreading.
“A year ago, we’re health care heroes and everybody’s clapping for us,” said Dr. Stu Coffman, a Dallas-based emergency room physician. “And now we’re being in some areas harassed and disbelieved and ridiculed for what we’re trying to do, which is just depressing and frustrating.”
Cox Medical Center Branson in Missouri started giving panic buttons to up to 400 nurses and other employees after assaults per year tripled between 2019 and 2020 to 123, a spokeswoman said. One nurse had to get her shoulder X-rayed after an attack.
Hospital spokeswoman Brandei Clifton said the pandemic has driven at least some of the increase.
“So many nurses say, ‘It’s just part of the job,’” Clifton said. “It’s not part of the job.”
Michelle Jones, a nurse at a COVID-19 ICU unit in Wichita, said patients are coming in scared, sometimes several from the same family, and often near death. Their relatives are angry, thinking the nurses and doctors are letting them die.
“They cry, they yell, they sit outside our ICU in little groups and pray,” Jones said. “Lots of people think they are going to get miracles and God is not passing those out this year. If you come into my ICU, there is a good chance you are going to die.”
She said the powerful steroids that have shown promise often make patients angrier.
“It is like ‘roid rage on people,” she said. “I’ve worked in health care for 26 years. and I’ve seen anything like this. I’ve never seen the public act like this.”
