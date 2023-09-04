The Emporia State cross country team had three top ten individual finishers at the JK Gold Cross Country Classic on Saturday morning in Wichita.
Jaime Diaz was the top finisher for the Hornets. He placed sixth in a time of 18:33.96 over the six kilometer course in Clapp Park. He was joined in the men's top ten by Tyler Swift who ran 18:45.76 to finish in ninth place. Luke Gleason also cracked the top 20 for the Emporia State men, running 19:28.79 to finish in 20th place.
