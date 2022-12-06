Waverly's Jess Pope keeps impressing at rodeo's biggest event.
Pope rode Game Trail to a score of 88 in Monday night's bareback bronc riding go-round at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
It was Pope's highest score in five nights of action in Las Vegas. But on this night, it was only second-best. California veteran R.C. Landingham won the night with a score of 90.5.
Yet second place earned Pope $22,851. His total through five go-rounds at the NFR is now $92,804.
By one measurement, Pope's winnings in Las Vegas are above $100,000. A spokesman for TwisTed Rodeo clarified some confusion about that Monday, saying Pope received a $10,000 bonus simply by qualifying for the NFR.
“There are always a little bit of nerves when you get on any of these horses,” Pope told TwisTed Rodeo after Sunday's ride, where he tied for fourth.
“I am focused when I get in (the chute). I’m there to do my job. I’ve thought about it all day. I’ve pictured what I’m going to do. I’m telling myself exactly what I’m going to do when I go out there,” Pope added.
Pope has finished in the money every night, including first place on Saturday night. The NFR continues through this Saturday.
