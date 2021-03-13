Kindergartners at Walnut Elementary School recently wrote the book on solving some of the world’s toughest issues, including poverty, hunger, pollution and loneliness.
It’s a project that teacher Tina Barrett says was inspired in part by growing tensions throughout 2020 and the realization that she needed to find a way to teach differently in order to make a lasting difference with her students.
“Teaching writing is one of my biggest passions as an educator,” Barrett said. “In a world filled with boundaries and injustices, literacy and education is the path toward equity. The last year has really opened my eyes to the need to teach differently, to view my students differently. As I watched events unfold, I realized that it is important to find a developmentally appropriate way to talk about things like racial injustice, poverty, and inequality in the classroom.”
Barrett said these were issues that she had shied away from for a long time in order to shield her kids from the “harsh realities” from the world. But, she said she realized that shielding them wasn’t going to make a difference in the long run.
“If I really wanted to be the type of teacher to make a lasting difference I had to address the problem with honesty and grace moving forward,” she said.
In January, Barrett began talking about Martin Luther King Jr. with her students and read “Martin’s Big Words” — a picture book biography of the Civil Rights leader. Barrett said the discussion about King turned into a larger conversation, and the catalyst for the book project.
“We talked about who Dr. King was and why it was so powerful for him to make speeches. We talked about life still not being ‘fair,’” she said. “I asked them what kinds of things they thought were not fair in the world. I fully expected the answer to be something along the lines of, ‘I don’t have the same toys as so-and-so.’ Kindergarten students are, by nature, very egocentric. However, they really surprised me; not one answer was superficial.”
Barrett said the answers were surprisingly insightful without any coaching or prodding.
“One boy raised his hand and said, ‘I don’t think it is fair that the coronavirus makes me not be able to see my friends and give hugs,’” she said. “Many others agreed. Another little girl raised her hand and said, ‘I don’t think it is fair that some people don’t have enough food.’ Several agreed and another student said, ‘I think it isn’t fair that not everyone can get a good job.’ I was floored. These babies — 5- and 6-year-old students — see all of the weight of the world. We wrote out a big list and they were inspired — and so was I.”
Writing the book
Barrett’s writing curriculum includes a unit on persuasive writing during which students write for change in their environment. Usually topics are things like making sure the cap is back on the glue so it doesn’t dry out or making sure to push in your chair.
This year, Barrett decided to take things once step further and see if her kids could write about real world issues.
“We started to dig deep and study the real world issues that we came up with. The students sorted the issues into categories,” she said. “The categories were health, poverty, pollution and loneliness. The students then selected the problem they wanted to persuade people to solve. I have an amazing staff in my room!
“Students worked independently, and staff conferenced with them to guide them in their writing process. In kindergarten, we teach the foundation of the writing process through a writers’ workshop. In that respect, we treat them like real authors from the beginning.”
She said it was an amazing project since, at the beginning of the year, most of her students couldn’t identify all of the letters and sounds. By this time of the school year, however, they are writing full paragraphs.
“One of our mottos is we have to ‘struggle through’ the difficulties so that we can grow and become great,” Barrett explained. “Throughout this process, the kids reminded one another, ‘We just have to struggle through. We will get it!’ As they struggled through, there were some tears and frustrations. There were times, I myself, even thought, ‘Did I bite off more than I can chew?’ But in the end they did it. Every single one wrote something to be proud of.
“They did it independently with some gentle coaching and lots of patience. In the end, they learned that their voice really does have power. They learned that if they struggle through difficulties you can make a difference and experience greatness. They also learned that having a good end product, takes work. No one is born a great writer. Some have talent for writing, but everyone can be a great writer with the right coaching and the tenacity to work hard.”
The students illustrated their persuasive pieces and it was all compiled together into a book entitled “How to Help the World.” Barrett had it put together in a book for all of the students.
The class held a virtual book launch party last week to celebrate the “release” where they shared a video with parents about the process and a special poem written by the class as well.
Barrett said she was determined to make this year as fun as possible given the restrictions placed on classrooms due to the pandemic.
“At the beginning of the year I was determined to prove to myself that a COVID year could be just as powerful and fun as a regular year, with added precaution and safety,” she said. “So I have planned all kinds of fun things. ... I think one thing I want people to know about Walnut in general is there are so many wonderful educators that are working to make a difference. We are currently working through the state redesign process. I am on the redesign team. Redesign is simply a state initiative to allow schools to reflect on current practices, learn new techniques, identify growth areas, and forge a new, research-proven way forward.”
Barrett said if there was one thing she hopes her kindergartners get out of this project, it’s that their words are powerful enough to change the world.
“I want them to see from the very beginning that their words have power,” she said. “One day, they could choose to be an author or illustrator, or a newspaper reporter — or really anything they would put their mind to. They can use their words for good to solve real world issues and to make a lasting difference. This year has brought many stressors, frustrations and worries. However, when I look at my students and I read the things that they have written; I am encouraged. I am encouraged that there is hope for a future of unity. We just have to listen and use our words well to make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.