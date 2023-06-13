ESKRIDGE — It dripped and it drizzled, but a little rain on Saturday couldn’t put a damper on the 18th Annual Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event. Held in Wade Pasture, several miles southwest of Eskridge, this particular site has some history with Symphony in the Flint Hills.
Wade Pasture was the site of the second annual event in 2007, and was scheduled to be the location for the 2020 event, but the pandemic caused it to be canceled. In typical tenacious fashion, the SIFH board persevered, and thanks to the generosity of the Loutzenheiser and Schwarting families who own the land, “Transportation in the Flint Hills” was celebrated on Saturday in Wabaunsee County and Wade Pasture.
Longtime SIFH Sunset Concert Master of Ceremonies Dave Kendall explained his own family’s transportation history in the Flint Hills.
“As I think about the theme of this year’s event — Transportation in the Flint Hills — I’m reminded of my great, great grandfather, William Marion Walter, who first passed through this area with a wagon train bound for Santa Fe,” Kendall related. “That was in 1857. He returned and acquired some land not too far west of this year’s concert site, where he built a cabin and started our family’s farming operation.
“For me, this area played a key role in drawing me back to Kansas after I graduated from college and spent some time on the West Coast. I remember feeling a renewed appreciation for the open spaces and broad vistas here as I drove along what’s now the Native Stone Scenic Byway, often stopping to admire the view at an overlook on K-4 just to the west of Lake Wabaunsee.”
The damp, drizzly weather didn’t cramp anyone’s style, with people fanning out across Wade Pasture under gray skies to enjoy covered wagon rides, guided prairie walks, meeting Field Journal contributors and Prairie Art artists, and numerous presentations on the 2023 event theme of “Transportation in the Flint Hills.” The iconic white tents took on an otherworldly appearance enhanced by overcast skies and gentle mist. Presentations were grouped by theme: Wabaunsee County in the Sunflower tent, Art & Nature in the Butterfly Milkweed tent, Trails in the Purple Coneflower tent, Land in the Blue Wild Indigo tent, and Solar Observations in the Stargazing tent.
Transportation played a major part in bringing attendees from many states and countries to experience the event highlighted by the sunset concert performed by the Kansas City Symphony with special guest vocalist Connie Dover. The weather also played a major part, forcing the symphony concert to be shortened to just 60 minutes. The National Weather Service tracked rain showers moving into the area during the concert time, which caused the decision. All post-concert activities, except for stargazing, continued as planned with the weather cooperating until nearly dark.
Lisa and David Powell of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, were attending the SIFH event for the first time. Lisa explained that her father-in-law lived in Council Grove, and on one of their visits to Kansas, the couple camped along the Santa Fe Trail. David and Lisa saw the white tents of the 2018 event from a distance and decided, “Wow! We’ve gotta see this someday!”
The Prairie Art tent buzzed with Field Journal contributors, 2023 exhibition artists, and art and literature lovers. Susan Bartel’s watercolor quartet, “A Roadside in September,” was named Best in Show. The pieces feature native wildflowers — Poke, Thistle, and Snow on the Mountain — and a pastoral scene on G Road in Chase County, with Clements in the background. Bartels, who lives in North Newton, started her art career as a science textbook illustrator. She studied commercial art, earning an advanced degree from Pikes Peak State College in Colorado Springs.
“I painted everything from fire safety illustrations to human anatomy, all gouache. You have to paint very precisely and pay attention to detail,” she said, noting that when digital illustration took over the industry, she began painting for fun.
“I am what’s called a limited palette painter,” Bartels explained. “I paint with just three colors, all from Winsor Newton Paints: Permanent Rose, Winsor Yellow, and Winsor Blue (Green Shade). It is the process of how all those colors are made from just the three. You try to let the water mix the paint — you have to let a little control go. Watercolor is magic!”
In regard to the 2022 event, Carrie Lindemann, PR Consultant to Symphony in the Flint Hills, said, “While last year’s event ended just a few hours early due to a storm that changed course and headed toward the event site, we were grateful that Mother Nature provided a beautiful afternoon for presentations and activities, and we enjoyed about half of the Sunset Concert and even the cattle drive before getting everyone to the safety of their vehicle. The theme, ‘Weather in the Flint Hills,’ was very appropriate. This year’s Signature Event is already shaping up to be a success.”
Dennis Rogers presented “Kansas Indigenous Trails” in the Purple Coneflower tent, focusing on Native American trails in Kansas before 1864.
“The longest trails were buffalo trails,” he explained. “These were trails easily followed by Comanche hunters in southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma. It’s harder to define trails in Wabaunsee County, but buffalo will take the easiest, most natural routes, ones close to water, and the Native people followed suit. They would put their lodge — we don’t call it a tipi — down at a lower elevation to avoid lightning, wind, and the elements. And it’s nearer to water.
“Trails eventually led to land ownership, which ultimately ended the cowboy culture and interrupted the buffalo way of life. We are lucky they still exist through song and dance.”
This was Rogers’ first time attending the event. A graduate of Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Rogers now teaches middle and high school in Topeka. Denise Low, past Poet Laureate of Kansas and past SIFH presenter, was his advisor at Haskell, and introduced Rogers to the SIFH. “I wouldn’t be where I am without Denise,” he said.
SIFH volunteer Sarah Harbaugh was helping out in the Cookie Tent Saturday afternoon. Her daughter Emily Coffin is the Cookie Tent Volunteer Coordinator. When asked how sales were going, she answered that “It’s slowly but surely picked up. This light mist is perfect to keep it cool out here.”
Christopher and Saxton Gragg are travel nurses who live in Lawrence. He is originally from Texas and she hails from Canada. Saturday was their second time attending the event. They came back because they enjoyed their first SIFH experience so much.
“We love being out in the Flint Hills and we love listening to the Symphony out here in nature,” they said. “We’ll absolutely be back — every year! And no — we’re gonna hold out. We don’t think it will rain tonight on the concert.”
“We’ve researched it, but we can’t find anybody else in the world who does what I do,” Prairie Art exhibitor Glen Ediger said. “Art created by nature.”
It’s called environmental exposure. The North Newton artist works primarily in copper and steel, layering found items atop the metal, then setting the piece outside to let nature do its thing. Ediger’s 2023 exhibition entry is copper. It was layered with a little dog dish and three bent wires to indicate hills, and metal rods and wire that became grass gently waving in the wind.
“It sat out about six months under my crab apple tree,” Ediger explained. “The apples fell off the tree and onto the copper and rotted, creating the light spots in the dark.”
Ediger had his “Aha!” moment at a car show, when he happened on to a rusty old rat rod, with tires and chains rusted right into the car.
“It’s an art form if you want it to be. Everything we do leaves an impression. This,” he said, motioning toward his piece, “represents that.”
David and Virginia Crandall from Hesston were experiencing their first Symphony in the Flint Hills. The damp, drizzly weather didn’t phase them.
“We didn’t plan on this at all,” they said. “Our son and his wife gave us their tickets because they double-booked themselves for events this weekend. It’s a wonderful early Father’s Day gift!”
“I’m also looking forward to hearing this year’s guest vocalist, Connie Dover, perform with the symphony,” Kendall said. “We produced a music video many years ago that featured scenes of Connie and a local ranch hand riding up a ridge on Pete Ferrell’s ranch near Beaumont. She wrote a powerfully moving song lamenting the loss of such beautiful landscapes, which underscores the importance of conserving and protecting places like the Flint Hills.”
“The Kansas River is the largest and longest prairie-based river in the world,” Dawn Buehler told the crowd in the Blue Wild Indigo tent. She presented on behalf of Friends of the Kaw. “The Kansas River has no tributaries that begin in the mountains. Those big golden sandbars indicate the health of the river. It is important that we protect the prairie, because the prairie protects the river.”
John and Marcy Moore had always wanted to attend Symphony in the Flint Hills, and 2023 became their year to cross it off their bucket list. The couple is from Douglas, and were lucky enough to get tickets from friends.
“It’s just beautiful — we’ve always wanted to come,” John said. “I knew a lot of the cowboys [outriders] when they had it down by Cassidy.”
Along with most of the audience, the Moores enjoyed the traditional cattle drive through the verdant green hills with the sounds of the Kansas City Symphony wafting across the prairie.
Although the Sunset Concert was shortened due to significant rain being predicted in the next hour, they gave a beautiful, polished performance under the direction of Gonzalo Farias, Associate Conductor and David T. Beals III Chair. Farias is a native of Chile and was recently named associate conductor of the Kansas City Symphony beginning with the 2022-2023 season.
Farias noted, “This year’s theme for the symphony is transportation. We thought very carefully about the music we selected for this performance.” He grinned at the audience and added, “This one’s about trains — all aboard!”
Guest vocalist Dover is a singer of Scottish, Irish, and American folk songs, as well as being a poet and Emmy-winning producer and composer. Born in Arkansas and raised in Missouri, Dover began her Celtic music career as lead singer for the Kansas City Irish band Scartaglen. She’s released six critically-acclaimed albums and a book of poetry. Dover’s voice was perfectly suited to lead the audience in the traditional last number, the sing-along of the Kansas state song, “Home on the Range.”
As she introduced the song and encouraged the audience to join in, Dover quipped, “It has a chorus, by the way!”
A highlight of the after-concert offerings was the first time ever entertainment provided by the Lead Horse Native American Powwow Dancers. Relocated to under a tent rather than chancing the elements outside, three young powwow dancers wowed a huge crowd with their high-energy precision dancing. Even as the intensity of the drizzle increased and darkness approached, the bright costumes and authentic dances drew applause and appreciation.
Apache Princess Amiyah Harris, Lead Horse LLC Founder Freddy Gipp, and Second Infantry Division veteran Alex Pelkey kept the crowd mesmerized. The men performed the Grass Dance, the oldest style of Native dance.
“The fringe on our outfit is supposed to mimic the swaying of the prairie grasses,” Gipp explained.
After a particularly energetic number that left all the dancers gasping for air, Pelkey said, “People ask us, what’s the closest thing to what you do? Well, it’s not jogging or running or basketball — the closest thing, it’s spin!”
With a nod toward Amiyah, Pelkey commented, “You have to have calves of steel to dance this style like she does!”
The crowd responded enthusiastically: “You guys rock!”
“This is our first time to attend Symphony in the Flint Hills,” Jan Kessinger of Overland Park said. “My wife and I had always heard about it. So when a friend offered us tickets, I immediately said, yes! It’s been a wonderful experience and we absolutely will come back. And no, it won’t rain at the concert tonight because I’m wearing my rain jacket.”
Next year’s Signature Event will be held on June 8, 2024, at the Evans family’s Red Ranch in Greenwood County.
