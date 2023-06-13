ESKRIDGE — It dripped and it drizzled, but a little rain on Saturday couldn’t put a damper on the 18th Annual Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event. Held in Wade Pasture, several miles southwest of Eskridge, this particular site has some history with Symphony in the Flint Hills.

Wade Pasture was the site of the second annual event in 2007, and was scheduled to be the location for the 2020 event, but the pandemic caused it to be canceled. In typical tenacious fashion, the SIFH board persevered, and thanks to the generosity of the Loutzenheiser and Schwarting families who own the land, “Transportation in the Flint Hills” was celebrated on Saturday in Wabaunsee County and Wade Pasture.

