Thanksgiving week in the Emporia area should be mostly rain-free. But that doesn't mean it's risk-free.
The National Weather Service issued an advisory Monday morning of an “elevated fire danger”: Tuesday. Wind gusts are expected to reach 33 miles per hour, while relative humidity levels should drop to the 30-percent range.
“Fuels are nearly cured following recent hard freezes,” the advisory said.
And it's been a dry November. Emporia Municipal Airport has recorded only two days of rain, and one of those was a trace. The rainfall total is 0.32 inches, more than an inch below normal.
The only rain in the forecast this week is a 30-percent chance Wednesday night. After a forecast Tuesday high of 66 degrees, Thanksgiving should have a chilly 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.